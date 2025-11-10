Calgary Short-Term Stays Announces BBB Accreditation and Expands Mid-Term Holiday and FIFA Accommodation Options

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Calgary Short-Term Stays, a BBB-accredited provider of luxury boutique rentals for every budget, is inviting travellers to experience the comfort of home this winter. With beautifully furnished properties across Calgary's southwest, the company offers premium short-term rentals, mid-term stays, and vacation rentals ideal for families visiting over the holidays, local staycations, or guests planning ahead for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mid-Term Rentals for the Holidays

From festive family gatherings to extended winter visits, Calgary Short-Term Stays provides elegant, fully equipped, fully furnished homes that make the season stress-free. Each property includes luxury bedding, chef-grade kitchens, and cozy living areas perfect for entertaining or relaxing by the fire.

We are booking now for Christmas 2025.

FIFA 2026: Save Big by Staying in Calgary

With World Cup matches scheduled in Vancouver, Calgary offers a cost-effective, upscale alternative for fans. Travellers can enjoy boutique comfort and space for large groups at a fraction of Vancouver's hotel rates. Properties like the Calgary Grand Retreat accommodate up to 16 guests, making them perfect for families, friends, or fan clubs travelling together. We also have a study on the costs and savings associated with staying in Calgary. Check out our blog that shows the math

Book Early, Stay Better

With demand rising for both holiday and FIFA stays, early booking ensures access to Calgary Short-Term Stays' most sought-after homes. Guests can explore the full portfolio and reserve directly at www.calgaryshorttermstays.com .

About Calgary Short-Term Stays

Calgary Short-Term Stays offers fully furnished, design-driven homes for short- and mid-term rentals across Calgary's southwest. Focused on boutique hospitality, comfort, and trust, the company delivers a five-star experience for business and leisure travellers alike--now recognized with official BBB Accreditation.

Media Contact: Sean -- Owner, Calgary Short-Term Stays, 2626 34 Street SW, Calgary AB, 604-728-1247, [email protected], https://www.calgaryshorttermstays.com