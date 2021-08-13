Calgary's Longest Running Women's Only Golf Tournament

Charities across the country have seen their fundraising events cancelled and financial support greatly impacted during Covid 19. Cystic Fibrosis Canada has not been spared so our ability to maintain our commitments to research, care providers and advocacy programs are at risk so events like this one are more important than ever for their support of CF.

Early Bird registration fee of $250 until August 15, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

There are a number of sponsorship opportunities available and donations of prizes and silent auction items are greatly appreciated.

For more information contact Debbie Carver at 403-630-0302 or CLICK HERE.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. At present, there is no cure.

CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. The degree of cystic fibrosis severity differs from person to person, however, the persistence and ongoing infection in the lungs, with destruction of lungs and loss of lung function, will eventually lead to death in the majority of people with CF.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $300 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. The median age of survival is 51 years, however 50% of those that die from cystic fibrosis are under 35. There is no cure. #ENDCF

For further information: Cystic Fibrosis Canada - Calgary & Southern Alberta Chapter, Phone: (403) 266-5295, Email: [email protected]

