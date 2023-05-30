Calgary's 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic is Winding up for Cystic Fibrosis

$65,000 for 65 Roses

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - September 21, 2023 will mark the 34th annual 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic to be held at The Winston Golf Club. This tournament is the longest running women only tournament in Calgary and has raised over 1.2 million dollars in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

This event will mark the final year of this tournament and we have a goal to raise $65,000 for 65 Roses. To make this happen we need your help!

Donate or recognize and celebrate the dedicated women in your organization and registering a team for this wonderful event.

Register before June 30 and your name will be entered in a draw to win back your registration fee!

Register Here: https://cysticfibrosis.crowdchange.ca/42284

CF is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. Research has lead to advancements in treatments and access to new drug therapies are changing the lives of those living with CF. Together we can continue to make a difference in the lives of those fighting this disease.

We hope that you will join us in our fight to #EndCF.

Thank you CISION for sponsoring this announcement.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. At present, there is no cure.

CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. The degree of cystic fibrosis severity differs from person to person, however, the persistence and ongoing infection in the lungs, with destruction of lungs and loss of lung function, will eventually lead to death in the majority of people with CF.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $300 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. The median age of survival is 51 years, however 50% of those that die from cystic fibrosis are under 35. There is no cure. #ENDCF

@65RosesLadiesGolf, @CFCalgary, #ENDCF, #65rosesladiesgolfclassic

SOURCE Cystic Fibrosis Canada- Calgary & Southern Alberta Chapter

For further information: Debbie Carver at 403-630-0302