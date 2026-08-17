Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel Opens Calgary's Largest and Best Equipped Hotel Fitness Centers

New fitness destination provides guests with a premium space to maintain performance, movement, and balance while travelling.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel recently announced the opening of its newly enhanced fitness centre, introducing one of Calgary's largest and best equipped hotel fitness facilities. Designed for travelers who prioritize wellness, performance, and maintaining their routines while away from home, the newly renovated space provides guests with a premium environment to train, recharge, and stay balanced throughout their stay. Spanning 2,850 square feet, the thoughtfully designed fitness centre features a selection of state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, strength machines, free weights, and functional training equipment, alongside dedicated areas for stretching, mobility, and recovery. The experience extends beyond a traditional hotel gym. Guests can unwind on the Tower View Patio overlooking the Calgary Tower after a workout or refuel with healthy offerings from ONE18 EMPIRE. The facility also includes a dedicated movement studio designed to host yoga, mat Pilates, Zumba, and other instructor-led wellness classes, creating a complete fitness experience during every stay.

New Fitness Centre at Calgary Marriott Downtown

"Today's travelers are seeking more than just a comfortable room; they are looking for experiences and amenities that support their lifestyle, goals, and performance," says Martin Gilbert, General Manager, Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel. "We are excited to introduce Calgary's largest and best equipped hotel fitness centres, giving our guests a dedicated space to maintain their fitness routines, build strength, and prioritize movement while travelling"

Located in downtown Calgary, the hotel offers guests unrivalled access to the city's business, cultural, and entertainment districts. The hotel is directly connected to the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, making it an ideal choice for conference delegates, business travelers, and event attendees, while also being steps from the Calgary Tower, Stephen Avenue, CORE Shopping Centre, Arts Commons, and the BMO Centre. Guests can enjoy elevated dining at ONE18 EMPIRE, modern guestrooms, an exclusive M Club Lounge and seamless access to Calgary's premier convention destinations.

The fitness centre is now open and available exclusively for hotel guests.

About Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel

Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel offers a modern hospitality experience for business and leisure travelers. Connected to the CTCC the hotel provides thoughtfully designed accommodation, exceptional dining, flexible meeting spaces, and elevated amenities designed to inspire every stay.

SOURCE Calgary Marriott Downtown

Mahima Chawla, [email protected]