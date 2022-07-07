Calgary Firm Makes Global Impact

A Calgary accounting firm helmed by a team of young, ambitious professionals is celebrating international recognition. Tweet this

Kalos is a boutique CPA firm with a team of specialized accountants who guide mid-market businesses and financial sponsors through the merger and acquisition process by providing financial due diligence. Financial due diligence is the process of scrutinizing the details of a transaction to ensure that the deal is a good one.

"We're honoured to be recognized with this award," says Kalos co-founder Mackenzie Regent, "As a young firm, it means a lot to have our efforts acknowledged internationally."

Mackenzie and her partner Travis founded Kalos in 2019. The founders and their team honed their skills working for some of the world's largest financial institutions. They started Kalos after identifying a gap in services for mid-market companies and small businesses.

Earlier this year, Kalos won recognition as one of the "Top 20 Leading Companies of 2022" by Global Business Leaders Magazine. Kalos is currently contributing to the revitalization of Calgary's downtown core by building its new offices in Bow Valley Square, set to open later this summer.

Kalos LLP is a regulated Chartered Professional Accounting firm specializing in transaction due diligence and valuation. We pride ourselves on striking the right balance between technical acumen and real-world answers. Kalos is a trusted advisor to financial sponsors and small and mid-market organizations, offering impartial expert advice in their price range to navigate the acquisition and sale of a business.

SOURCE Create That Copy & Marketing

For further information: Create That Copy & Marketing, [email protected], 587-228-5300