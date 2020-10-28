Calgary FinTech Firm LendingArch Named 4th Fastest Growing Startup in Canada for 2020 by Canadian Business Journal and MacLean's Magazine as the Annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies is Unveiled

LendingArch Ranks No. 4 (Four) on the 2020 Startup List as Canadian Business unveils the 32nd Annual list of Canada's Top New Growth Companies.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Business has ranked LendingArch No. 4 (Four) on the annual Startup List, the definitive ranking of Canada's Top New Growth Companies.

Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Startup List ranks Canadian businesses on two-year revenue growth. Startup List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.

LendingArch made the 2020 Startup List with two-year revenue growth of 6633%.

"The companies on the 2020 Startup List are exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List and Startup List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. "It's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times.

LendingArch, the nation's leading online financial marketplace gives Canadians the ability to compare rates and shop for loans from over 400 trusted partners. LendingArch provides Auto loans, Personal loans, Insurance and Credit Card comparison services through their platform www.lendingarch.ca. "We are very happy to be named the 4th fastest growing startup in Canada". Says Paul Hadzoglou, the company's President. "We will continue to strive to make LendingArch a household name within Canada for various categories of loans and continue to provide premier customer service to all of our highly valued customers within Canada". Says Mr. Hadzoglou.

Arti Modi, one of the company's Founders who oversees Business Development relationships within the Company's marketing division and leads a robust Marketing team within LendingArch. "We have seen spectacular growth within the marketplace for Auto loans in Canada and look forward to showing Canadians our solutions for other categories of Loans such as Personal loans and Guarantor loans as we expand our footprint within those sectors by end of Q4 2020", says Arti. "We are thrilled to be recognized as the fourth (4th) fastest growing company in Canada and would like to thank all of our valued customers in Canada for trusting in our brand to provide them the solution they are looking for" Says Modi.

Since 2015, LendingArch has seen over 280,000 Canadians apply through their platform for a loan, and currently attracts over 15,000 applications per month. LendingArch has been nominated for and has won multiple awards for growth and innovation within the Fintech Sector and is a significant brand and leader in the online lending and rate comparison category within Canada.

About the Growth List

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada's business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About LendingArch

LendingArch is an online platform that helps consumers find and compare rates for everything from Personal loans, Mortgages and Insurance to Credit Cards and Auto loans . LendingArch combines expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions. LendingArch has over 280,000 customers and has recently launched its services into the USA and Australia.

SOURCE LendingArch Financial Inc.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

https://lendingarch.ca/

