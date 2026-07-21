CALGARY CO-OP PROUDLY ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Board of Directors of Calgary Co-operative Association Limited ("Calgary Co-op") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Clarke as Chief Executive Officer.

"After a thorough search process, we're tremendously excited, proud and fortunate to have attracted someone of Andrew's caliber to the Calgary Co-op, a true leader who understands our cooperative principles" said Sandy Edmonstone, Board Chair, Calgary Co-op. "Andrew brings the right mix of drive to increase the bottom line and will lead our cooperative with passionate vision."

Spanning more than 30 years in retail, Andrew brings extensive experience on four continents and in more than a dozen countries. He also brings board and governance experience, giving him a strong appreciation for the partnership between boards and management. Throughout his career, his deep appreciation of his humble beginnings, as the son of an egg and cheese merchant, has shaped his leadership and he has never forgotten where it all started.

"I'm genuinely honoured to be joining Calgary Co-op," said Andrew Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Co-op. "This is an organization with 70 years of history, built by members, for members. It's what makes Calgary Co-op unique. My job is to listen to what members want from their Co-op and then work with our teams to deliver it.

Andrew is a globally experienced retail leader, beginning his career at Marks & Spencer in the UK, through senior retail roles in Europe, the United States, and beyond. He brings deep expertise in retail strategy and operations, and a proven record of building high-performing teams and leading businesses through complex and consequential moments.

Featured by CNBC and Time Magazine in 2025 for his authentic and values-driven approach, Andrew has created extreme growth and value for public and private investors in a variety of ownership models. He has delivered multiple financial, brand, product and cultural transformations and was an early adopter of AI.

"Andrew brings a breadth of experience and retail acumen to our business," said Edmonstone. "He's committed to listening first, focused on what matters most to our members and employees, and building on the strong foundation already in place. I'm confident he'll help lead Calgary Co-op into its next chapter while staying true to what makes this organization unique."

Andrew joins the executive leadership team as Calgary Co-op builds on its 70-year foundation, owned by members and rooted in the communities it serves.

About Calgary Co-op

Owned by members, Calgary Co-op is one of the largest retail co-operatives in North America. Locations in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, High River, Okotoks, and Strathmore include food centres, pharmacies, gas stations, car washes, home health care centres, wine, spirits, and beer locations and cannabis. Calgary Co-op owns and operates Community Natural Foods, Beacon Pharmacies, and Willow Park Wines & Spirits and is the majority shareholder of Care Pharmacies.

Approaching 500,000 members, 3,800 employees, assets of $1.2 billion and annual sales of $1.5 billion, Calgary Co-op is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences through inspired team members. For more information, please visit www.calgarycoop.com

SOURCE Calgary Co-Operative Association Limited (Calgary Co-op)

For media inquiries, please contact Sandra Burns at [email protected] at 403 219 6025 ext. 6140. Media interviews will be conducted between 11am MST and 4pm MST on July 21, 2026.