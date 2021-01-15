Calgary Chinese Community Service Association announces transformation and rebrand to Diversecities

The community service charity has unveiled a renewed vision and mission to drive social mobility impact for people of diverse backgrounds.

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Calgary Chinese Community Service Association (CCCSA) has today unveiled a transformation of the brand, vision, and series of services with a focus on making an impact on economic integration, social connection, learning, and well-being. Renamed and rebranded to "Diversecities", the organization seeks to build a world where everyone, no matter their background, has fair and just access to all the good their community has to offer in order to live prosperous and healthy lives.

Since 1978, Diversecities has proudly served people from all ages and ethnocultural backgrounds. With programs ranging from financial literacy, to afterschool programs, to law and advocacy programs, and to seniors social circles, the charity is helping people gain confidence and abilities to live fulfilling lives, in alignment with United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"This initiative has come at a remarkable time. Social, economic, and public health crises have proven challenging for many communities," commented Dr. Josephine Tsang, CEO of Diversecities. "Our pivot to the Diversecities name is an expression our long-term vision: a welcoming home for immigrants, where Calgarians of differing ethnic origins are meaningfully engaged in the community"

"We are proud of our heritage of more than 40 years of serving the Chinese and other ethnic communities in Calgary," stated Dr. Thomas Cheuk and Mr. Norman Poon, Diversecities Co-Chairs. "On behalf of Diversecities' Board of Directors, we would like to thank the Calgary Foundation, staff, volunteers, and advisors for all their support to bring this vision to life."

To celebrate the announcement of the strategic advancement, the organization announced the inaugural Diversecities Builder Award to honor and recognize the most impactful force for social mobility in the greater Calgary area. Nominations for the award can be made at www.diversecities.org/builder-award

To learn more, please visit Diversecities.org

About Diversecities

Diversecities is a community service organization that drive social mobility by assisting in four key areas: Economic Integration, Social Connection, Well-being, and Learning. Founded in 1978 in Calgary, Alberta, Diversecities has a proud heritage of building inclusive communities and empowering people from all walks of life.

SOURCE Diversecities

For further information: Media Contact: Dr. Josephine Tsang, CEO, Diversecities, Phone: (403) 265-8446, Email: [email protected]