Calfrac Confirms Receipt of Wilks Brothers, LLC Proposal

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or the "Company") (TSX: CFW) acknowledges today's announcement by Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks Brothers") that Wilks Brothers has submitted an alternative recapitalization proposal for consideration by Calfrac's Board of Directors.

The Calfrac Board of Directors is carefully reviewing the Wilks Brothers proposal with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors. To assist the Board in this process, the Board has formed a special committee comprised of Gregory S. Fletcher, James S. Blair and Kevin R. Baker, all of whom are independent directors (the "Special Committee"), to further evaluate the Wilks Brothers proposal.

Once the Board and the Special Committee have had an opportunity to evaluate the Wilks Brothers proposal in detail, the Company will make a further announcement.

About Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Calfrac's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CFW". Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States, Argentina and Russia.

