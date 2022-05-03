CALFRAC ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
May 03, 2022, 23:26 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX: CFW) is pleased to announce that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, each of the eight nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated April 6, 2022 were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
George S. Armoyan
|
25,658,214
|
96.16
|
1,025,278
|
3.84
|
Anuroop Duggal
|
18,270,962
|
68.47
|
8,412,530
|
31.53
|
Lindsay R. Link
|
25,721,974
|
96.40
|
961,518
|
3.60
|
Ronald P. Mathison
|
25,725,280
|
96.41
|
958,212
|
3.59
|
Douglas R. Ramsay
|
22,996,232
|
86.18
|
3,687,260
|
13.82
|
Charles Pellerin
|
23,830,884
|
89.31
|
2,852,608
|
10.69
|
Pat Powell
|
26,673,918
|
99.96
|
9,574
|
0.04
|
Chetan R. Mehta
|
26,676,137
|
99.97
|
7,355
|
0.03
Calfrac's common shares and warrants are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "CFW" and "CFW.WT", respectively. Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States and Argentina.
SOURCE Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
For further information: please contact: George Armoyan, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381; Michael Olinek, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (403) 266-6000, Fax: (403) 266-7381
