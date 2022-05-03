CALFRAC ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX: CFW) is pleased to announce that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, each of the eight nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated April 6, 2022 were elected as directors. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

George S. Armoyan

25,658,214

96.16

1,025,278

3.84

Anuroop Duggal

18,270,962

68.47

8,412,530

31.53

Lindsay R. Link

25,721,974

96.40

961,518

3.60

Ronald P. Mathison

25,725,280

96.41

958,212

3.59

Douglas R. Ramsay

22,996,232

86.18

3,687,260

13.82

Charles Pellerin

23,830,884

89.31

2,852,608

10.69

Pat Powell

26,673,918

99.96

9,574

0.04

Chetan R. Mehta

26,676,137

99.97

7,355

0.03

Calfrac's common shares and warrants are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "CFW" and "CFW.WT", respectively. Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States and Argentina.

