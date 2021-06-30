Calfrac Announces Extension and Amendment of Credit Facilities

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or the "Company") (TSX: CFW) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with its lenders which amends and extends its credit facilities (the "Credit Facilities").

The principal amendments to the Credit Facilities include, among others, the following items:

an extension of the maturity date from June 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023 ;

to ; a voluntary reduction in the Credit Facilities from $290.0 million to $225.0 million , with the syndicated facility being reduced from $259.1 million to $180.0 million and the operating facility being increased from $30.1 million to $45.0 million . Such reductions are anticipated to continue to provide Calfrac with a strong liquidity position and will also result in lower stand-by fees; and

to , with the syndicated facility being reduced from to and the operating facility being increased from to . Such reductions are anticipated to continue to provide Calfrac with a strong liquidity position and will also result in lower stand-by fees; and the addition of a $25.0 million accordion feature.

Calfrac's Chief Financial Officer, Mike Olinek, commented: "We are pleased to report a 13-month extension to the Credit Facilities with our lending syndicate. Business conditions are continuing to improve for Calfrac in 2021, and our management team is highly focused on achieving further progress in revenue growth, cost management, margin expansion and debt reduction. The extension of our Credit Facilities is one important element of our ongoing financing plan, and positions Calfrac to advance our strategy in the context of an improving business environment."

Calfrac's common shares and warrants are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols "CFW" and "CFW.WT", respectively.

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells drilled throughout western Canada, the United States, Argentina and Russia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to Calfrac's liquidity, business environment and financing strategy.

These forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Calfrac in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although Calfrac believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information, as Calfrac cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: Calfrac's ability to continue to manage the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations; actions taken by Wilks Brothers, LLC; decisions by securities regulators and/or the courts; default under the Company's credit facilities and/or the Company's senior secured notes due to a breach of covenants therein; failure to reach any additional agreements with the Company's lenders; the impact of events of default in respect of other material contracts of the Company, including but not limited to, cross-defaults resulting in acceleration of amounts payable thereunder or the termination of such agreements; failure to receive any applicable regulatory, court, third party and other stakeholder approvals or decisions in respect of the Recapitalization Transaction or the court orders granting enforcement thereof; global economic conditions; along with those risk and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated March 26, 2021, as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Calfrac does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933.

For further information: Scott Treadwell, Vice-President, Capital Markets and Strategy at (403) 266-6000.

