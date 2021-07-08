Caldwell Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Operating Profit
- THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- $35.8M of revenue, a 210% increase year-over-year.
- $3.2M of operating profit, a 336% increase year-over-year.
TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) (OTCQX: CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 31, 2021. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
5.31.21
|
5.31.20
|
5.31.21
|
5.31.20
|
Professional fees - Caldwell
|
26,914
|
11,262
|
64,691
|
45,715
|
Professional fees – IQTP
|
8,821
|
-
|
13,106
|
-
|
Consolidated professional fees
|
35,735
|
11,262
|
77,797
|
45,715
|
Direct expense reimbursements
|
84
|
294
|
231
|
1,224
|
Revenues
|
35,819
|
11,556
|
78,028
|
46,939
|
Cost of sales
|
26,737
|
9,166
|
58,153
|
35,656
|
Government stimulus grants
|
(68)
|
(241)
|
(334)
|
(241)
|
Reimbursed direct expenses
|
84
|
294
|
231
|
1,224
|
Gross profit
|
9,066
|
2,337
|
19,978
|
10,300
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
5,058
|
1,600
|
13,621
|
8,836
|
Acquisition-related expenses2
|
791
|
-
|
1,660
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
3,217
|
737
|
4,697
|
1,464
|
Interest expense on lease liability
|
121
|
92
|
348
|
220
|
Interest expense on loans payable
|
11
|
-
|
20
|
-
|
Investment (income) loss
|
(5)
|
748
|
(19)
|
612
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
249
|
90
|
354
|
(51)
|
Earnings (loss) before tax
|
2,841
|
(193)
|
3,994
|
683
|
Income tax expense3
|
609
|
311
|
458
|
409
|
Net earnings (loss) after tax
|
2,232
|
(504)
|
3,536
|
274
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$0.088
|
($0.025)
|
$0.152
|
$0.013
|
1)
|
Results include operations from IQTP for the five months post-acquisition date of December 31, 2020 with intercompany amounts eliminated.
|
2)
|
Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense which will finish amortizing on December 31, 2022.
|
3)
|
Income tax expense during the nine months ended May 31, 2021 includes $562 of income from a favourable tax ruling change during the second quarter allowing for the deductibility on the valid use of PPP funds which had previously been disallowed.
"Our third quarter revenue of $35.8 million represents a 210 percent increase over the prior year and our operating profit of $3.2 million represents a 336 percent increase over the prior year," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Both financial results are the highest in our history, and while we are all participating in a vibrant market, there is no doubt that this has been a breakthrough year for Caldwell, in all aspects of our business."
Wallace continued: "Our Caldwell executive search organization saw a year-over-year increase of 134 percent – all of which came from organic growth. We have a larger partner team who are working on more searches per year at higher fee levels. Our IQTalent Partners segment delivered 76% of the consolidated year-over-year increase in revenue, responding to the ongoing economic recovery in the talent sector and seeing significant and sustained growth in demand for its services since pandemic lows. IQTP's flexible on-demand pricing model coupled with their innovative use of AI technology is resonating with clients. In addition, our lead generation programs and robust word-of-mouth referrals continue to provide a strong pipeline for IQTP's growth.
Our continuing vision for our two brands, working in tandem, is for IQTP to be a constant presence at our clients, providing recurring talent acquisition support, with Caldwell engaged for higher-end retained executive searches not done by the in-house teams. Together, we have created a comprehensive and seamless integration of products and services that addresses the talent acquisition needs at all levels for our clients."
For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands – Caldwell and IQTalent Partners – the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.
|
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
|
As at
|
As at
|
May 31
|
August 31
|
2021
|
2020
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
20,158
|
14,481
|
Accounts receivable
|
18,295
|
7,316
|
Income taxes receivable
|
1,099
|
928
|
Unbilled revenue
|
3,336
|
2,430
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
2,337
|
2,553
|
45,225
|
27,708
|
Non-current assets
|
Restricted cash
|
2,511
|
45
|
Marketable securities
|
175
|
71
|
Advances
|
346
|
695
|
Property and equipment
|
1,936
|
2,128
|
Right-of-use assets
|
9,650
|
7,691
|
Intangible assets
|
303
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
7,295
|
1,288
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,161
|
1,245
|
Total assets
|
68,602
|
40,871
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
2,280
|
1,764
|
Compensation payable
|
26,959
|
12,812
|
Lease liability
|
1,866
|
1,873
|
31,105
|
16,449
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Compensation payable
|
3,776
|
734
|
Loans Payable
|
1,080
|
-
|
Lease liability
|
8,737
|
6,932
|
44,698
|
24,115
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
Share capital
|
12,157
|
7,515
|
Contributed surplus
|
15,050
|
15,013
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(648)
|
419
|
Deficit
|
(2,655)
|
(6,191)
|
Total equity
|
23,904
|
16,756
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
68,602
|
40,871
|
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)
|
May 31
|
May 31
|
2021
|
2020¹
|
2021
|
2020¹
|
Revenues
|
Professional fees
|
35,735
|
11,262
|
77,797
|
45,715
|
Direct expense reimbursements
|
84
|
294
|
231
|
1,224
|
35,819
|
11,556
|
78,028
|
46,939
|
Cost of sales expenses
|
Cost of sales
|
26,737
|
9,166
|
58,153
|
35,656
|
Government stimulus grants
|
(68)
|
(241)
|
(334)
|
(241)
|
Reimbursed direct expenses
|
84
|
294
|
231
|
1,224
|
26,753
|
9,219
|
58,050
|
36,639
|
Gross profit
|
9,066
|
2,337
|
19,978
|
10,300
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
5,058
|
1,600
|
13,621
|
8,836
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
791
|
-
|
1,660
|
-
|
5,849
|
1,600
|
15,281
|
8,836
|
Operating profit
|
3,217
|
737
|
4,697
|
1,464
|
Finance expenses (income)
|
Interest expense on lease liability
|
121
|
92
|
348
|
220
|
Interest expense on loans payable
|
11
|
-
|
20
|
-
|
Investment income (loss)
|
(5)
|
748
|
(19)
|
612
|
Foreign exchange loss (income)
|
249
|
90
|
354
|
(51)
|
Earnings (loss) before income tax
|
2,841
|
(193)
|
3,994
|
683
|
Income tax expense
|
609
|
311
|
458
|
409
|
Net earnings (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company
|
2,232
|
(504)
|
3,536
|
274
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
Basic
|
$0.088
|
($0.025)
|
$0.152
|
$0.013
|
Diluted
|
$0.086
|
($0.025)
|
$0.150
|
$0.013
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
|
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
May 31
|
May 31
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net earnings (loss) for the period
|
2,232
|
(504)
|
3,536
|
274
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings
|
(Loss) gain on marketable securities
|
(68)
|
-
|
65
|
-
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
(800)
|
316
|
(1,132)
|
290
|
Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company
|
1,364
|
(188)
|
2,469
|
564
|
¹ Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation.
|
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
|
Income (Loss)
|
Unrealized
|
Cumulative
|
Gains (Loss) on
|
Contributed
|
Translation
|
Marketable
|
Total
|
Deficit
|
Share Capital
|
Surplus
|
Adjustment
|
Securities
|
Equity
|
Balance - August 31, 2019
|
(9,256)
|
7,515
|
15,005
|
967
|
(386)
|
13,845
|
Adoption of IFRS 16
|
1,137
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,137
|
Net earnings for the nine month period ended
|
274
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
274
|
May 31, 2020
|
Dividend payments declared
|
(918)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(918)
|
Share based payment expense
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
290
|
-
|
290
|
Balance - May 31, 2020
|
(8,763)
|
7,515
|
15,008
|
1,257
|
(386)
|
14,631
|
Balance - August 31, 2020
|
(6,191)
|
7,515
|
15,013
|
595
|
(176)
|
16,756
|
Net earnings for the nine month period ended
|
3,536
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,536
|
May 31, 2021
|
Common share issuance
|
-
|
4,642
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,642
|
Share-based payment expense
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
Change in unrealized gain on
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
65
|
65
|
marketable securities available for sale
|
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,132)
|
-
|
(1,132)
|
Balance - May 31, 2021
|
(2,655)
|
12,157
|
15,050
|
(537)
|
(111)
|
23,904
|
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
|
Nine months ended
|
May 31
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flow provided by (used in)
|
Operating activities
|
Net earnings for the year
|
3,536
|
274
|
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
287
|
345
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,462
|
1,074
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
29
|
-
|
Amortization of advances
|
476
|
960
|
Interest expense on lease liabilities
|
348
|
220
|
Interest on loans payable
|
20
|
-
|
Loss on marketable securities classified as FVPL
|
-
|
626
|
Share based payment expense
|
37
|
3
|
Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans
|
326
|
(119)
|
Loss on lease cancellation
|
37
|
-
|
Increase (decrease) in cash settled share-based compensation
|
3,042
|
(494)
|
Changes in working capital
|
4,822
|
(1,871)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
14,422
|
1,018
|
Investing activities
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
(3,238)
|
-
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(134)
|
(1,210)
|
Payment of advances
|
(91)
|
(576)
|
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|
-
|
5,206
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(3,463)
|
3,420
|
Financing activities
|
Increase in restricted cash
|
(2,619)
|
-
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
(1,970)
|
(1,363)
|
Payment of loans payable
|
(98)
|
-
|
Sublease payments received
|
261
|
238
|
Dividend payments
|
-
|
(1,377)
|
Proceeds from government loan
|
-
|
2,267
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(4,426)
|
(235)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(856)
|
47
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
5,677
|
4,250
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
14,481
|
10,623
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
20,158
|
14,873
