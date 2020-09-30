Caldwell Promotes Two Search Practitioners to Partner Role

Ms. Bernich focuses on senior level capital raising/investor relations, investment and finance searches in investment management, private equity and venture capital. With over 15 years of search experience, she has led senior level searches for clients that span financial services, healthcare, energy, technology and real estate. A prominent champion of diversity, Ms. Bernich has an extensive network established through deep industry experience and a reputation for providing reliable, insightful counsel to her relationships. Her strong track-record of connecting her clients with exceptional talent who drive meaningful long-term results are hallmarks of her success.

Ms. Bernich joined the firm in 1996 and has played a variety of roles across the company. Prior to joining the firm, Liz was an auditor for Deloitte, focusing on multi-faceted, global clients. She graduated from Villanova University cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and holds her CPA certification.

Mr. Anselmo is a member of the Private Equity & Venture Capital, Technology, and Professional Services practices. He focuses on placing C-suite and senior executives across multiple functions including product, engineering, IT, marketing, sales, HR, finance and operations. His clients include high-growth technology portfolio companies in the SaaS, e-commerce, digital and consumer space, as well as professional services firms. His ability to understand and assess the underlying businesses, industries and unique culture in each search assignment, coupled with his track record of uncovering hidden talent, has earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor to his clients and candidates.

Mr. Anselmo joined Caldwell with 10 years of experience with other prominent international search firms, where he worked in the Global Chief Information Officer and Financial Services practices. His primary focus was on technology and operations roles across all industries, where he assisted clients by identifying talent for executive positions deemed critical to organizational success. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"Liz and Peter's dedication to our clients and our firm, and their ability to successfully respond to an ever-changing business climate has been nothing short of spectacular," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "We are proud to recognize them for their accomplishments and welcome them to the Partner team."

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. Our reputation–50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Understanding that transformative talent is not limited to executive levels, our Caldwell Advance solution focuses on emerging leaders and advancing professionals who can also have a profound impact on a company's ability to turn potential into success. We also leverage our skills and networks to provide agile talent solutions in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. Caldwell Analytics is a talent optimization solution that uses highly respected, results-driven assessments to align our clients' talent and business strategies, driving better business results.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.

For further information: Caroline Lomot, Caldwell, [email protected], +1 516 830 3535

Related Links

http://www.caldwellpartners.com

