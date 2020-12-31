Caldwell Acquires IQTalent Partners, Inc.

IQTalent Partners is now an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Caldwell's via its US legal entity, The Caldwell Partners International Ltd.

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

About IQTalent Partners

IQTalent Partners, Inc., is a talent acquisition and executive search firm offering consulting, candidate sourcing, candidate research, and full lifecycle recruiting to its clients. It uses a unique on-demand business model in which IQTP augments the client's in-house talent acquisition team in a partnership without commissions or long-term contracts. Founded in 2009 with a mission to find a better, more cost-effective, and efficient way for organizations and candidates to find a match, the company has partnered with more than 300 corporations from Fortune 500s to startups.

