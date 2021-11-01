CAJ-Investintech launch third annual Canadian data journalism scholarship

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce that nominations have now opened for the third annual Investintech-CAJ Data Journalism Scholarship .

The scholarship is aimed at supporting and recognizing post-secondary students who are interested in journalism. The winner of the scholarship will be one Canadian student whose submission shows an interest and understanding of data journalism tools and techniques.

The winner will receive a one-time cash prize of $1,000 CAD, a free one-year CAJ membership, and free pass to the annual national CAJ conference in Montreal in May 2022.

A selection jury made up of credible data journalists will review all submissions according to journalistic guidelines and standards.

The deadline for submissions is April 29, 2022 at 11:59 pm EST.

Eligibility:

Students who are:

Majoring in a journalism program, working towards a Bachelor's or Master's degree.

Currently accepted to or enrolled in a Canadian college or university.

Pursuing a course of studies leading to an undergraduate or graduate degree.

Non-journalism program students who apply must show and demonstrate their interest in journalistic work.

Application Details:

Submissions must include:

An example of a work of journalism showing the application of data skills and tools.

An explanation of what you did, how you did it, and the resources used. If the submitted item is produced as part of a team of two or more, you must show proof of work.

An idea for a project you'd like to work on if you had more data journalism skills.

A letter of support from an instructor or editor.

Selection Process & Review Guidelines:

Follow all requirements; complete all details

Entries must be in English or French

Minimum word count for written parts: 500

Creativity, style, coherence, readability

Effective use of data, visualizations and medium used

Major sources linked to back claims; strength of the topic and the work

Selection Committee: Investintech will collaborate with CAJ to create a jury of judges with experience and credentials from authoritative publications. It will include one Investintech representative and one CAJ member.

Dates:

Deadline: April 29, 2022

Review: May 2 - 13, 2022

Announcement: May 16, 2022

Award date: May 17, 2022

Visit the Investintech-CAJ Data Journalism Scholarship homepage to apply: https://www.investintech.com/data-journalism-scholarship/

About the CAJ:

The CAJ is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing more than 1000 members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: please contact: Brent Jolly, President, Canadian Association of Journalists, (289) 387-3179, [email protected]; Reena Cruz, Media Contact, Investintech.com Inc., [email protected], 301-425 University Ave.

Related Links

http://www.caj.ca/

