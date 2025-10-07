CAESARSTONE UNVEILS NEW PORCELAIN BRAND FOR MULTI APPLICATIONS: INTRODUCING LIOLI® PORCELAIN BY CAESARSTONE LTD.

The quartz industry pioneer expands its porcelain portfolio into flooring and cladding

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Caesarstone is proud to announce the launch of Lioli® Porcelain by Caesarstone Ltd. – a cutting-edge porcelain surface forged by an inspired synergy between Caesarstone, the global pioneer of quartz surfaces and Lioli Ceramica, a pioneer in large-format of porcelain surfaces. The advanced porcelain surfaces are suitable for multi applications. They are driven by Caesarstone's legacy of design, quality and excellence, and present endless opportunities for flooring, cladding and other applications both indoors and out.

506 Mirabel Island & Wall Cladding (CNW Group/Caesarstone)

"In Canada, designers and architects turn to porcelain surfaces for their versatility across applications. Lioli® Porcelain by Caesarstone Ltd. brings world-class innovation followed by new collections, delivering large-format slabs that combine beauty and performance," said Ken Williams, President of Caesarstone Canada.

BEAUTY LED BY INNOVATION

Alongside the introduction of the Lioli® Porcelain brand, Caesarstone is proud to launch a new collection, featuring a variety of new surface colours. The new Lioli porcelain collection by Caesarstone Ltd. is grounded in sense-stimulating richness and deep tactility. Lioli Sensorial Tech™ technology is expertly harnessed to craft crackled, fossilized and grained textures, incorporating effects that echo the topography of natural stone.

The inaugural 2025 Lioli® Porcelain collection features a carefully curated range of 6mm slabs, engineered for multi-applications such as flooring and wall cladding. Each design combines timeless aesthetics with advanced material innovation, delivering refined, tactile surfaces that perform as beautifully as they look.

6MM PORCELAIN:

502 Sleet

504 Lumena

506 Mirabel

507 Marbannova

510 Impermia

511 Smokestone

513 Striata

516 Locura

536 Antikella

581 Lucillia

COUNTERTOP-DRIVEN STANDARDS, FOR ALL APPLICATIONS

Building on a legacy of excellence, Caesarstone applies the same stringent quality and aesthetic criteria that have made its countertops a global benchmark to the entire Lioli® Porcelain line. This commitment ensures every product combines superior durability with a timeless, sophisticated look – hallmarks of Caesarstone's design heritage and unwavering attention to detail.

PORCELAIN LARGE-SLAB EXPERTISE

Lioli® Porcelain by Caesarstone Ltd. is the result of our investment in advanced material science and next-generation manufacturing technologies. Backed by leading Italian production systems, the Lioli® plant stands as a pioneer in large-format porcelain slab production – bringing unmatched precision, scale, and surface performance to the industry. This innovation enables designers to achieve cohesive, high-performance surfaces that elevate every project without compromising on aesthetics.

Lioli® Porcelain by Caesarstone – redefining what surfaces can be. For more information on this launch, please visit caesarstone.ca.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone (CSTE) designs and manufactures premium multi-material surfaces for residential and commercial spaces. As a global industry leader, Caesarstone leverages cutting-edge technology to redefine standards of aesthetics, durability, and sustainability. The company offers an extensive portfolio of over 100 colours, inspiring creativity and self-expression across multiple materials and multi applications for indoor and outdoor living.

Among the pioneers of quartz surfaces, Caesarstone has since expanded into porcelain and natural stone and recently introduced a completely new category of advanced fusion surfaces. As a trusted design partner in over 50 countries worldwide, Caesarstone crafts beautiful, sustainable surfaces designed to last a lifetime.

For more information: Caesarstone.ca

More information on Caesarstone: Caesarstone.ca, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

