MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE Inc. (CAE or the Company) today reported revenue of $1,054.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $933.3 million in the first quarter last year. First quarter diluted EPS was $0.20 compared to $0.01 last year. Adjusted EPS in the first quarter was $0.24 compared to $0.06 last year.

Operating income this quarter was $130.1 million (12.3% of revenue(1)), compared to $39.4 million (4.2% of revenue) last year. First quarter adjusted segment operating income was $145.1 million (13.8% of revenue(1)) compared to $60.9 million (6.5% of revenue) last year. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Summary of consolidated results











(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Q1-2024

Q1-2023

Variance % Revenue $ 1,054.4 $ 933.3

13 % Operating income $ 130.1 $ 39.4

230 % Adjusted segment operating income(1) $ 145.1 $ 60.9

138 % As a % of revenue(1) % 13.8 % 6.5



Net income attributable to equity holders of the Company $ 65.3 $ 1.7

3,741 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.20 $ 0.01

1,900 % Adjusted EPS(1) $ 0.24 $ 0.06

300 % Adjusted order intake(1) $ 1,010.3 $ 1,049.1

(4 %) Adjusted backlog(1) $ 11,183.5 $ 10,025.6

12 %

"We are off to a strong start to the fiscal year with first quarter results driven by double-digit year-over-year growth in Civil, continued strengthening and transformation in Defense, and increased profitability in Healthcare. We also further bolstered our financial position and are on track to meet our leverage target by mid fiscal year," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We made excellent progress in the quarter to secure CAE's future with over $1 billion in total adjusted order intake, for a record $11.2 billion adjusted backlog. As partner of choice, we are addressing a greater share of our civil aviation customers' training and operational needs, as evidenced by our long-term training services agreements that now include nearly every major U.S. airline. We are also making excellent progress to transform Defense as demonstrated by our recent large strategic program wins, including the selection of SkyAlyne as the preferred bidder for the Future Aircrew Training program to provide next generation pilot and aircrew training for the Royal Canadian Air Force. This represents a multi-billion-dollar generational training opportunity for CAE, spanning the next quarter century. Our customers in each of our markets have a growing need for innovative training and operational support solutions to succeed in evermore complex environments. As we look to the period ahead, we continue to be highly encouraged by the secular tailwinds in all segments and the growth we expect by harnessing our global market and technology leadership, and the power of One CAE."

Civil Aviation (Civil)

First quarter Civil revenue was $540.3 million vs. $480.4 million in the first quarter last year. Operating income was $105.6 million (19.5% of revenue) compared to $75.4 million (15.7% of revenue) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income was $119.0 million (22.0% of revenue) compared to $86.6 million (18.0% of revenue) in the first quarter last year. During the quarter, Civil delivered six full-flight simulators (FFSs) to customers and first quarter Civil training centre utilization was 77%.

During the quarter, Civil signed training solutions contracts valued at $730.2 million, including a range of long-term commercial and business aviation training agreements and 22 FFS sales. During the recent Paris Air Show, Civil also announced the signing of an agreement with Boeing through which it will become an Authorized Training Provider and the first to offer its Competency-Based Training and Assessment curriculum. Also, during the Air Show, CAE released its 2023 Aviation Talent Forecast, which anticipates a global need for 1.3 million new aviation professionals to join the industry as pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians and cabin crew over the next 10 years to support the expected growth of the commercial and business aviation markets.

The Civil book-to-sales ratio(1) was 1.35 times for the quarter and 1.36 times for the last 12 months. The Civil adjusted backlog at the end of the quarter was a record $5.8 billion.

Summary of Civil Aviation results (amounts in millions)

Q1-2024

Q1-2023

Variance % Revenue $ 540.3 $ 480.4

12 % Operating income $ 105.6 $ 75.4

40 % Adjusted segment operating income $ 119.0 $ 86.6

37 % As a % of revenue % 22.0 % 18.0



Adjusted order intake $ 730.2 $ 521.5

40 % Adjusted backlog $ 5,764.8 $ 4,993.2

15 %













Supplementary non-financial information











Simulator equivalent unit

268

250

7 % FFSs in CAE's network

327

318

3 % FFS deliveries

6

10

(40 %) Utilization rate % 77 % 71

8 %



Defense and Security (Defense)

First quarter Defense revenue was $471.7 million vs. $413.3 million in the first quarter last year. Operating income was $22.7 million (4.8% of revenue) compared to a loss of $30.3 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income was $24.3 million (5.2% of revenue), compared to a loss of $21.2 million in the first quarter last year.

Defense booked orders for $237.7 million and an additional $779.0 million of unfunded contracts this quarter. Notable awards included a 12-year US$455.0 million contract to support Flight School Training Support Services (FSTSS) at Fort Novosel, Alabama with training and simulation solutions for initial entry-level and graduate-level rotary wing flight training. Defense was also awarded a contract for the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) Rotary Wing, Introductory Flight Training (IFT-R) contract, worth a maximum value of US$110.6 million over the total contract term, to execute all Air Force initial helicopter flight training. Under the IFT-R contract, CAE will provide a comprehensive training solution by leveraging its existing Dothan Training Center in Dothan, Alabama. Along with these two mission critical contract awards in the Air domain, Defense was also awarded a contract in the Land domain that is critical to the U.S. Army's mission, namely, Phase II of the rapid prototyping effort supporting the Soldier Virtual Trainer (SVT) program, which is intended to replace 800-plus legacy training systems. This program allows Defense to continue the expansion of synthetic training environments to empower soldier-led training at the point of need. Internationally, Defense was awarded a contract from the Commonwealth of Australia to continue supporting their Australian Defence Force Aerospace Simulator Integrated Support and Training (ASIST) program.

Since the end of the quarter, Defense continued to leverage its Dothan Training Center and CAE's industry-leading business aviation training expertise to provide mission critical solutions for the U.S. Army aviation customer. It was awarded a contract for simulation-based training for the U.S. Army's key Next Generation airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system, the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES), which is based on the Bombardier Global 6500 business jet.

Also following the end of the quarter, SkyAlyne – a partnership between CAE and KF Aerospace – was identified by the Government of Canada as its preferred bidder to manage the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). The FAcT contract represents a generational training opportunity and will cover all aspects of the required training and in-service support to train Canadian military pilots, Air Combat Systems Officers (ACSOs) and Airborne Electronic Sensor Operators (AES Ops). This contract is anticipated to be awarded in 2024 and is expected to be CAE's largest to date.

The Defense book-to-sales ratio was 0.50 times for the quarter and 0.94 times for the last 12 months (excluding unfunded backlog totaling $779.0 million). The Defense adjusted backlog, including unfunded contract awards and CAE's interest in joint ventures, at the end of the quarter was a record $5.4 billion. The Defense pipeline remains strong with some $8.8 billion of bids and proposals pending.

Summary of Defense and Security results (amounts in millions)

Q1-2024

Q1-2023

Variance % Revenue $ 471.7 $ 413.3

14 % Operating income $ 22.7 $ (30.3)

175 % Adjusted segment operating income $ 24.3 $ (21.2)

215 % As a % of revenue % 5.2 % —



Adjusted order intake $ 237.7 $ 488.0

(51 %) Adjusted backlog $ 5,418.7 $ 5,032.4

8 %



Healthcare

First quarter Healthcare revenue was $42.4 million, vs. $39.6 million in the first quarter last year. Operating income was $1.8 million (4.2% of revenue) compared to a loss of $5.7 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income was $1.8 million (4.2% of revenue) compared to a loss of $4.5 million in the first quarter last year.

During the quarter, Healthcare had notable contract awards from Belmont University for its LearningSpace centre management solution for the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. Healthcare was also awarded a contract from the University of North Dakota for a multi-sim sale to outfit their Simulation in Motion mobile education system and announced the opening of the Louisiana Delta Community College simulation centre designed and outfitted by CAE. Internationally, Healthcare signed a multi-product sale to a simulation lab in India for prehospital, neonatology, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology and ultrasound procedures. As part of its Custom Industry Solutions, Healthcare entered an agreement with Abbott Laboratories to develop a training platform supporting a commercial pacemaker launch.

Summary of Healthcare results (amounts in millions)

Q1-2024

Q1-2023

Variance % Revenue $ 42.4 $ 39.6

7 % Operating income (loss) $ 1.8 $ (5.7)

132 % Adjusted segment operating income (loss) $ 1.8 $ (4.5)

140 % As a % of revenue % 4.2 % —







Additional financial highlights

CAE incurred restructuring, integration and acquisition costs of $15.0 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 relating mainly to the fiscal 2022 acquisition of Sabre's AirCentre airline operations portfolio.

Net cash used in operating activities was $49.3 million for the quarter, compared to $162.6 million in the first quarter last year. Free cash flow(1) was negative $104.9 million for the quarter compared to negative $182.4 million in the first quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to higher cash provided by operating activities and a lower investment in non-cash working capital.

Income tax expense this quarter amounted to $8.2 million, representing an effective tax rate of 11%, compared to an effective tax rate of negative 16% for the first quarter last year. The adjusted effective tax rate(1), which is the income tax rate used to determine adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, was 13% this quarter as compared to 21% in the first quarter of last year. This quarter included a favourable impact to the income tax expense from the tax court decision related to the Strategic Aerospace and Defence Initiative (SADI) program, which was offset by a negative impact from higher interest expense related to the same matter.

Growth and maintenance capital expenditures(1) totaled $90.6 million this quarter.

Net debt(1) at the end of the quarter was $3,166.4 million for a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA(1) of 3.22 times. This compares to net debt of $3,032.5 million and a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 3.41 times at the end of the preceding quarter. CAE closed a private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.541% Series 1 Senior Unsecured Notes, due June 12, 2028. CAE used the net proceeds of this offering to repay existing indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes.

Net finance expense this quarter amounted to $54.1 million, compared to $51.4 million in the preceding quarter and $36.2 million in the first quarter last year. The increased finance expense relative to both prior periods mainly reflects the impact of higher interest rates on our variable rate debt instruments and higher interest from the tax court decision related to the SADI program in the quarter.

Adjusted return on capital employed(1) was 6.6% this quarter compared to 5.7% last quarter and 5.2% in the first quarter last year.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

During the quarter, CAE released its FY23 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability report, showcasing the Company's ongoing efforts to integrate environmental, social and economic considerations into its operations, and underscoring its dedication to long-term success and value creation for its stakeholders and society as a whole. This report marks the first year of its new 5-year ESG strategic roadmap and, as such, has been significantly restructured and enhanced to align with industry best practices and address stakeholder expectations. As the company's most comprehensive report to date, CAE expanded disclosures to more than 15 new material topics and performance metrics.

The document highlights CAE's journey towards environmental stewardship, social responsibility and sustainable business practices, including:

CAE joined the International Aerospace Environmental Group (IAEG), a group of aerospace and defence OEMs aimed at fostering sustainable growth of the industry through responsible practices. By participating in the IAEG, CAE will contribute to the harmonization of ESG requirements for suppliers across the aerospace and defence sector.

CAE was admitted to the Climate Group's RE100, a collective of 400 global companies most committed to the use of renewable energy worldwide. CAE's admission to this group is a further testament to the seriousness of its achievements and commitments toward renewable energy.

CAE expanded the breadth of its Scope 3 reporting beyond business air travel to additional major categories and continued the integration of sustainability criteria into its supply chain management processes.

For more information on how CAE supports the aviation industry's decarbonization journey and contributes to a more sustainable future for all, the report can be downloaded at https://www.cae.com/social-responsibility/.

Management outlook unchanged

CAE has been carrying out a growth strategy to become a bigger, stronger, and more profitable company. Through accretive growth capital deployments and strong execution, its Civil segment, the largest within CAE, recently eclipsed 2019 profitability levels, even before a full recovery in passenger traffic in key regions, and it continues to experience strong growth momentum. The Company is well on track to its targeted three-year (FY22-FY25) EPS compound growth rate in the mid-20% range, which it expects to be driven by the ongoing strong Civil performance, the multi-year transformation underway in Defense, and higher scale and profitability in Healthcare. The realization of CAE's growth strategy is expected to result in a significantly larger base of business, with a capital structure that affords ample flexibility to balance further investments in its future alongside capital returns for shareholders.

Management maintains its highly positive view of its growth potential over a multi-year period, with secular trends expected to be highly favorable across all of CAE's business segments. Greater desire by airlines to entrust CAE with their critical training and digital operational support and crew management needs, and higher expected pilot training demand in commercial and business aviation are enduring positives for the Civil business. Management believes the defence sector is in the early stages of an extended up-cycle driven by geopolitical tensions and increased commitments by governments to defence modernization and readiness. Tailwinds that favour CAE's Defense business include the shift in national defence priorities to an increased focus on near-peer threats and the recognition of the increased need for the kinds of digital immersion-based synthetic solutions that draw from CAE's expertise in commercial aviation simulation and training. Healthcare is poised to leverage opportunities presented by high demand for nurses and increased opportunities for medical simulation.

The Company expects Civil to continue growing at an above market rate, driven by continued cyclical recovery and a sustained high level of demand for pilots and pilot training across all segments of civil aviation. In fiscal 2024, management expects low- to mid-teen percentage annual growth in Civil adjusted segment operating income, with annual margins in the range of fiscal 2023, as a function of higher training and customer FFS delivery volumes and the ongoing simulator deployments to expand CAE's global training network. CAE's Civil business is expected to experience a more typical seasonal pattern in fiscal 2024, with performance weighted more heavily to the second half of the year. In addition to continuing to grow its share of the aviation training market and expanding its position in digital flight services, Civil expects to maintain its leading share of FFS sales and to deliver approximately 50 FFSs for the year to customers worldwide, approximately three-quarters of which are slated for the second half.

CAE's Defense segment is in the process of a multi-year transformation, which is expected to yield a substantially bigger and more profitable business. To date, Defense has transformed to become the world's leading pure-play, platform independent, training and simulation business, providing solutions across all five domains. It is uniquely positioned to draw on CAE's industry-leading training solutions in commercial aviation, and to transform training with the application of advanced analytics and leading-edge technologies. This is expected to bring increased potential to capture business around the world, accelerated by an expanded capability and customer set. Defense's recent strategic program wins, record $5.4 billion adjusted backlog and $8.8 billion pipeline of bids and proposals outstanding demonstrate that its transformation strategy is bearing fruit. Current geopolitical events have galvanized national defence priorities in the U.S. and across NATO, and management expects increased spending and specific prioritization on defence readiness to translate into additional opportunities for CAE in the years ahead.

In fiscal 2024, Defense expects to continue growing its backlog with larger and more profitable programs, while simultaneously working its way through a critical mass of lower-margin legacy contracts. Management remains highly focused on execution, and for the fiscal year, it expects Defense to see continued year over year performance improvements on a quarterly basis, with a heavier weighting to the second half, consistent with its historical seasonality. External considerations that may bear influence on the near-term for Defense include order delays, which could potentially be a factor this year in light of U.S. government budget appropriation uncertainty. At the same time, Defense expects to see a further easing of the acute supply chain and labor challenges it had been facing over the last year. Over the long-term, CAE continues to expect superior Defense growth to be driven by the translation of its bid activity into higher-margin order intake and execution of contracts with sustainably higher profits.

In Healthcare, management sees potential to accelerate value creation as it gains share in the healthcare simulation and training market and continues to build on its top- and bottom-line growth momentum.

Total capital expenditures in fiscal 2024 are expected to be approximately $50 million higher than last fiscal year, mainly in support of a higher amount of market-led, accretive organic investments involving Civil aviation training network expansion, simulator deployments, and customer training outsourcings. The Company usually sees a higher investment in non-cash working capital accounts in the first half of the fiscal year, and as in previous years, management expects a portion of the non-cash working capital investment to reverse in the second half. The Company continues to target a 100% conversion of adjusted net income to free cash flow for the year. Consistent with its growth investment priorities and non-cash working capital assumptions for fiscal 2024, the Company expects a quarterly finance expense run rate of approximately $50 million — at least for the first half of the year. Management remains focused on making organic investments in lockstep with customer demand, integrating and ramping up recent investments and continuing to make progress deleveraging its balance sheet. CAE continues to expect net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA to decrease to a ratio of below three times by the middle of the fiscal year, at which time it expects to be in position to consider reinstating capital returns to shareholders. CAE expects its average adjusted effective income tax rate for the remainder of the fiscal year to be approximately 22%.

Management's outlook for fiscal 2024 and the above targets and expectations constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on a number of assumptions, including in relation to prevailing market conditions, macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, supply chains and labor markets. As the basis of its fiscal 2024 outlook, management assumes no further disruptions to the global economy, air traffic, CAE's operations, and its ability to deliver products and services. Expectations are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and based on assumptions about customer receptivity to CAE's training solutions and operational support solutions as well as material assumptions contained in this press release, quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and in CAE's fiscal 2023 MD&A, all available on our website (www.cae.com), SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Please see the sections below entitled: "Caution concerning forward-looking statements", "Material assumptions" and "Material risks".

Detailed information

Readers are strongly advised to view a more detailed discussion of our results by segment in the MD&A and CAE's consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which are available on our website (www.cae.com), SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Holders of CAE's securities may also request a printed copy of the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A free of charge by contacting Investor Relations ([email protected]).

Conference call Q1 FY2024

Marc Parent, CAE President and CEO; Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance, and CFO; and Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, will conduct an earnings conference call today at 2:00 p.m. ET. The call is intended for analysts, institutional investors and the media. Participants can listen to the conference by dialing + 1 877 586 3392 or +1 416 981 9024. The conference call will also be audio webcast live at www.cae.com.

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Caution concerning limitations of summary earnings press release

This summary earnings press release contains limited information meant to assist the reader in assessing CAE's performance, but it is not a suitable source of information for readers who are unfamiliar with CAE and is not in any way a substitute for the Company's financial statements, notes to the financial statements, and MD&A reports.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about our activities, events and developments that we expect to or anticipate may occur in the future including, for example, statements about our vision, strategies, market trends and outlook, future revenues, earnings, cash flow growth, profit trends, growth capital spending, expansions and new initiatives, including initiatives that pertain to ESG matters, financial obligations, available liquidities, expected sales, general economic and political outlook, inflation trends, prospects and trends of an industry, expected annual recurring cost savings from operational excellence programs, our management of the supply chain, estimated addressable markets, demands for CAE's products and services, our access to capital resources, our financial position, the expected accretion in various financial metrics, the expected capital returns to shareholders, our business outlook, business opportunities, objectives, development, plans, growth strategies and other strategic priorities, and our competitive and leadership position in our markets, the expansion of our market shares, CAE's ability and preparedness to respond to demand for new technologies, the sustainability of our operations and other statements that are not historical facts.

Since forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, they are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will", "strategy", "future" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. All such statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our business which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements. While these statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there is a risk that they may not be accurate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release describe our expectations as of August 9, 2023 and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. While we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. Except as otherwise indicated by CAE, forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any special items or of any dispositions, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or other transactions that may occur after August 9, 2023.The financial impact of these transactions and special items can be complex and depends on the facts particular to each of them. We therefore cannot describe the expected impact in a meaningful way or in the same way we present known risks affecting our business. Forward-looking statements are presented in this press release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected fiscal 2024 financial results and in obtaining a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Material assumptions

The forward-looking statements set out in this press release are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation: the prevailing market conditions, geopolitical instability, the customer receptivity to our training and operational support solutions, the accuracy of our estimates of addressable markets and market opportunity, the realization of anticipated annual recurring cost savings and other intended benefits from restructuring initiatives and operational excellence programs, the ability to respond to anticipated inflationary pressures and our ability to pass along rising costs through increased prices, the actual impact to supply, production levels, and costs from global supply chain logistics challenges, the stability of foreign exchange rates, the ability to hedge exposures to fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, the availability of borrowings to be drawn down under, and the utilization, of one or more of our senior credit agreements, our available liquidity from cash and cash equivalents, undrawn amounts on our revolving credit facility, the balance available under our receivable purchase facility, the assumption that our cash flows from operations and continued access to debt funding will be sufficient to meet financial requirements in the foreseeable future, access to expected capital resources within anticipated timeframes, no material financial, operational or competitive consequences from changes in regulations affecting our business, our ability to retain and attract new business, our ability to achieve synergies and maintain market position arising from successful integration plans relating to the L3H MT and AirCentre acquisitions, our ability to otherwise complete the integration of the L3H MT and AirCentre businesses acquired within anticipated time periods and at expected cost levels, our ability to attract and retain key employees in connection with the L3H MT and AirCentre acquisitions, management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the L3H MT and AirCentre acquisitions and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics, the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the L3H MT and AirCentre acquisitions in the timeframe anticipated, economic and political environments and industry conditions, the accuracy and completeness of public and other disclosure, including financial disclosure, by L3Harris Technologies and AirCentre, and the absence of significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the L3H MT and AirCentre acquisitions. Air travel is a major driver for CAE's business and management relies on analysis from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to inform its assumptions about the rate and profile of recovery in its key civil aviation market. Accordingly, the assumptions outlined in this press release and, consequently, the forward‑looking statements based on such assumptions, may turn out to be inaccurate.

Material risks

Important risks that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements are set out in CAE's MD&A for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, available on our website (www.cae.com), SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned that any of the disclosed risks could have a material adverse effect on our forward-looking statements. We caution that the disclosed list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results.

Non-IFRS and other financial measures

This press release includes non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures. These measures are not standardized financial measures prescribed under IFRS and therefore should not be confused with, or used as an alternative for, performance measures calculated according to IFRS. Furthermore, these measures should not be compared with similarly titled measures provided or used by other issuers. Management believes that these measures provide additional insight into our operating performance and trends and facilitate comparisons across reporting periods.

Certain non-IFRS and other financial measures are provided on a consolidated basis and separately for each of our segments (Civil Aviation, Defense and Security and Healthcare) since we analyze their results and performance separately.

Reconciliations and calculations of non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable measures under IFRS are also set forth below in the section Reconciliations and Calculations of this press release.

Performance measures

Operating income margin (or operating income as a % of revenue)

Operating income margin is a supplementary financial measure calculated by dividing our operating income by revenue for a given period. We track it because we believe it provides an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and facilitates the comparison across reporting periods.

Adjusted segment operating income or loss

Adjusted segment operating income or loss is a non-IFRS financial measure that gives us an indication of the profitability of each segment because it does not include the impact of any items not specifically related to the segment's performance. We calculate adjusted segment operating income by taking operating income and adjusting for restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, and impairments and other gains and losses arising from significant strategic transactions or specific events. Impairments and other gains and losses arising from significant strategic transactions or specific events consist of the impairment reversal of non-financial assets following their repurposing and optimization (as described in Note 5 of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023) and cloud computing transition adjustment (as described in Note 5 of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022). We track adjusted segment operating income because we believe it provides an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and facilitates the comparison across reporting periods. Adjusted segment operating income on a consolidated basis is a total of segments measure since it is the profitability measure employed by management for making decisions about allocating resources to segments and assessing segment performance.

Adjusted segment operating income margin (or adjusted segment operating income as a % of revenue)

Adjusted segment operating income margin is a non-IFRS ratio calculated by dividing our adjusted segment operating income by revenue for a given period. We track it because we believe it provides an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and facilitates the comparison across reporting periods.

Adjusted effective tax rate

Adjusted effective tax rate is a supplementary financial measure that represents the effective tax rate on adjusted income. It is calculated by dividing our income tax expense by our earnings before income taxes, adjusting for the same items used to determine adjusted net income. We track it because we believe it provides an enhanced understanding of the impact of changes in income tax rates and the mix of income on our operating performance and facilitates the comparison across reporting periods.

Adjusted net income or loss

Adjusted net income or loss is a non-IFRS financial measure we use as an alternate view of our operating results. We calculate it by taking our net income attributable to equity holders of the Company from continuing operations and adjusting for restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, and impairments and other gains and losses arising from significant strategic transactions or specific events, after tax, as well as significant one-time tax items. Impairments and other gains and losses arising from significant strategic transactions or specific events consist of the impairment reversal of non-financial assets following their repurposing and optimization (as described in Note 5 of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023) and cloud computing transition adjustment (as described in Note 5 of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022). We track adjusted net income because we believe it provides an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and facilitates the comparison across reporting periods.

Adjusted earnings or loss per share (EPS)

Adjusted earnings or loss per share is a non-IFRS ratio calculated by dividing adjusted net income or loss by the weighted average number of diluted shares. We track it because we believe it provides an enhanced understanding of our operating performance on a per share basis and facilitates the comparison across reporting periods.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure which comprises net income or loss before income taxes, finance expense – net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts for restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, and impairments and other gains and losses arising from significant strategic transactions or specific events. Impairments and other gains and losses arising from significant strategic transactions or specific events consist of the impairment reversal of non-financial assets following their repurposing and optimization (as described in Note 5 of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023) and cloud computing transition adjustment (as described in Note 5 of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022). We use EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance, by eliminating the impact of non-operational or non-cash items.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure that shows us how much cash we have available to invest in growth opportunities, repay debt and meet ongoing financial obligations. We use it as an indicator of our financial strength and liquidity. We calculate it by taking the net cash generated by our continuing operating activities, subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, changes in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other assets not related to growth and dividends paid and adding proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment, dividends received from equity accounted investees and proceeds, net of payments, from equity accounted investees.

Liquidity and Capital Structure measures

Return on capital employed (ROCE) and adjusted ROCE

ROCE is a non-IFRS ratio calculated over a rolling four-quarter period by taking net income attributable to equity holders of the Company adjusting for net finance expense, after tax, divided by the average capital employed. Adjusted ROCE further adjusts for restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, and impairments and other gains and losses arising from significant strategic transactions or specific events. Impairments and other gains and losses arising from significant strategic transactions or specific events consist of the impairment reversal of non-financial assets following their repurposing and optimization (as described in Note 5 of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023) and cloud computing transition adjustment (as described in Note 5 of our consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022). We use ROCE and adjusted ROCE to evaluate the profitability of our invested capital.

Net debt

Net debt is a capital management measure we use to monitor how much debt we have after taking into account cash and cash equivalents. We use it as an indicator of our overall financial position, and calculate it by taking our total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt, and subtracting cash and cash equivalents.

Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA

Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS ratio calculated as net debt divided by the last twelve months adjusted EBITDA. We use it because it reflects our ability to service our debt obligations.

Maintenance and growth capital expenditures

Maintenance capital expenditure is a supplementary financial measure we use to calculate the investment needed to sustain the current level of economic activity. Growth capital expenditure is a supplementary financial measure we use to calculate the investment needed to increase the current level of economic activity. The sum of maintenance capital expenditures and growth capital expenditures represents our total property, plant and equipment expenditures.

Growth measures

Adjusted order intake

Adjusted order intake is a supplementary financial measure that represents the expected value of orders we have received:

For the Civil Aviation segment, we consider an item part of our adjusted order intake when we have a legally binding commercial agreement with a client that includes enough detail about each party's obligations to form the basis for a contract. Additionally, expected future revenues from customers under short-term and long-term training contracts are included when these customers commit to pay us training fees, or when we reasonably expect the revenue to be generated;

For the Defense and Security segment, we consider an item part of our adjusted order intake when we have a legally binding commercial agreement with a client that includes enough detail about each party's obligations to form the basis for a contract. Defense and Security contracts are usually executed over a long-term period but some of them must be renewed each year. For this segment, we only include a contract item in adjusted order intake when the customer has authorized the contract item and has received funding for it;

For the Healthcare segment, adjusted order intake is typically converted into revenue within one year, therefore we assume that adjusted order intake is equal to revenue.

Adjusted backlog

Adjusted backlog is a supplementary financial measure that represents expected future revenues and includes obligated backlog, joint venture backlog and unfunded backlog and options:

Obligated backlog represents the value of our adjusted order intake not yet executed and is calculated by adding the adjusted order intake of the current period to the balance of the obligated backlog at the end of the previous fiscal year, subtracting the revenue recognized in the current period and adding or subtracting backlog adjustments. If the amount of an order already recognized in a previous fiscal year is modified, the backlog is revised through adjustments;

Joint venture backlog is obligated backlog that represents the expected value of our share of orders that our joint ventures have received but have not yet executed. Joint venture backlog is determined on the same basis as obligated backlog described above;

Unfunded backlog represents legally binding Defense and Security orders with the U.S. government that we have received but have not yet executed and for which funding authorization has not yet been obtained. The uncertainty relates to the timing of the funding authorization, which is influenced by the government's budget cycle, based on a September year-end. Options are included in adjusted backlog when there is a high probability of being exercised, which we define as at least 80% probable, but indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contracts are excluded. When an option is exercised, it is considered adjusted order intake in that period, and it is removed from unfunded backlog and options.

Book-to-sales ratio

The book-to-sales ratio is a supplementary financial measure calculated by dividing adjusted order intake by revenue in a given period. We use it to monitor the level of future growth of the business over time.

Supplementary non-financial information definitions

Full-flight simulators (FFSs) in CAE's network

A FFS is a full-size replica of a specific make, model and series of an aircraft cockpit, including a motion system. In our count of FFSs in the network, we generally only include FFSs that are of the highest fidelity and do not include any fixed based training devices, or other lower-level devices, as these are typically used in addition to FFSs in the same approved training programs.

Simulator equivalent unit (SEU)

SEU is a measure we use to show the total average number of FFSs available to generate earnings during the period. For example, in the case of a 50/50 flight training joint venture, we will report only 50% of the FFSs under this joint venture as a SEU. If a FFS is being powered down and relocated, it will not be included as a SEU until the FFS is re-installed and available to generate earnings.

Utilization rate

Utilization rate is a measure we use to assess the performance of our Civil simulator training network. While utilization rate does not perfectly correlate to revenue recognized, we track it, together with other measures, because we believe it is an indicator of our operating performance. We calculate it by taking the number of training hours sold on our simulators during the period divided by the practical training capacity available for the same period.

Reconciliations and Calculations

Reconciliation of adjusted segment operating income (loss)





Defense







(amounts in millions) Civil Aviation and Security Healthcare

Total Three months ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income (loss) $ 105.6 $ 75.4 $ 22.7 $ (30.3) $ 1.8 $ (5.7) $ 130.1 $ 39.4 Restructuring, integration and acquisition costs 13.4 11.2 1.6 9.1 — 1.2 15.0 21.5 Adjusted segment operating income (loss) $ 119.0 $ 86.6 $ 24.3 $ (21.2) $ 1.8 $ (4.5) $ 145.1 $ 60.9



Reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS











Three months ended





June 30 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts)







2023

2022 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Company

$ 65.3

$ 1.7 Restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, after tax







11.5

15.9 Adjusted net income







$ 76.8

$ 17.6















Average number of shares outstanding (diluted)







318.8

318.2















Adjusted EPS







$ 0.24

$ 0.06



Calculation of adjusted effective tax rate















Three months ended













June 30 (amounts in millions, except effective tax rates)











2023

2022 Earnings before income taxes











$ 76.0

$ 3.2 Restructuring, integration and acquisition costs











15.0

21.5 Adjusted earnings before income taxes











$ 91.0

$ 24.7



















Income tax expense (recovery)











8.2

(0.5) Tax impact on restructuring, integration and acquisition costs











3.5

5.6 Adjusted income tax expense











$ 11.7

$ 5.1



















Effective tax rate











11 %

(16 %) Adjusted effective tax rate











13 %

21 %



Reconciliation of free cash flow

















Three months ended











June 30 (amounts in millions)













2023

2022 Cash provided by operating activities*













$ 130.4

$ 67.7 Changes in non-cash working capital













(179.7)

(230.3) Net cash provided by operating activities









$ (49.3)

$ (162.6) Maintenance capital expenditures













(35.7)

(16.9) Change in ERP and other assets









(17.2)

(14.4) Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment









3.4

4.0 Net (payments to) proceeds from equity accounted investees









(12.7)

1.1 Dividends received from equity accounted investees













6.6

6.4 Free cash flow













$ (104.9)

$ (182.4) * before changes in non-cash working capital























Reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA







Last twelve months ended





June 30 (amounts in millions, except net debt-to-EBITDA ratios)







2023

2022 Operating income







$ 564.7

$ 237.4 Depreciation and amortization







351.7

322.0 EBITDA







$ 916.4

$ 559.4 Restructuring, integration and acquisition costs







57.8

156.2 Impairments and other gains and losses arising from













significant strategic transactions or specific events:













Impairment reversal of non-financial assets













following their repurposing and optimization







9.8

— Cloud computing transition adjustment







—

13.4 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 984.0

$ 729.0















Net debt







$ 3,166.4

$ 3,025.9















Net debt-to-EBITDA







3.46

5.41 Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA







3.22

4.15



Reconciliation of capital employed and net debt







As at June 30 As at March 31 (amounts in millions)





2023

2023 Use of capital:











Current assets



$ 2,211.5 $ 2,235.0 Less: cash and cash equivalents





(152.8)

(217.6) Current liabilities





(2,143.3)

(2,246.7) Less: current portion of long-term debt





208.0

214.6 Non-cash working capital



$ 123.4 $ (14.7) Property, plant and equipment





2,394.3

2,387.1 Intangible assets





3,986.2

4,050.8 Other long-term assets





1,728.1

1,763.6 Other long-term liabilities





(484.0)

(565.4) Capital employed



$ 7,748.0 $ 7,621.4 Source of capital:











Current portion of long-term debt



$ 208.0 $ 214.6 Long-term debt





3,111.2

3,035.5 Less: cash and cash equivalents





(152.8)

(217.6) Net debt



$ 3,166.4 $ 3,032.5 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company





4,499.2

4,507.7 Non-controlling interests





82.4

81.2 Capital employed



$ 7,748.0 $ 7,621.4



For non-IFRS and other financial measures monitored by CAE, and a reconciliation of such measures to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to Section 9 of CAE's MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (which is incorporated by reference into this press release) available on our website (www.cae.com), SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

Consolidated Income Statement

(Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30 (amounts in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)





2023

2022 Revenue



$ 1,054.4 $ 933.3 Cost of sales





748.5

700.4 Gross profit



$ 305.9 $ 232.9 Research and development expenses





39.1

40.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses





139.7

145.1 Other (gains) and losses





(1.4)

(2.4) Share of after-tax profit of equity accounted investees





(16.6)

(11.4) Restructuring, integration and acquisition costs





15.0

21.5 Operating income



$ 130.1 $ 39.4 Finance expense – net





54.1

36.2 Earnings before income taxes



$ 76.0 $ 3.2 Income tax expense (recovery)





8.2

(0.5) Net income



$ 67.8 $ 3.7 Attributable to:











Equity holders of the Company



$ 65.3 $ 1.7 Non-controlling interests





2.5

2.0 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company











Basic



$ 0.21 $ 0.01 Diluted



$ 0.20 $ 0.01



Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30 (amounts in millions of Canadian dollars)





2023

2022 Net income



$ 67.8 $ 3.7 Items that may be reclassified to net income











Foreign currency exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



$ (97.8) $ 56.3 Net gain (loss) on hedges of net investment in foreign operations





27.5

(43.6) Reclassification to income of gains on foreign currency exchange differences





(0.1)

(0.2) Net gain on cash flow hedges





13.4

8.3 Reclassification to income of losses (gains) on cash flow hedges





0.6

(15.9) Income taxes





(7.3)

3.5





$ (63.7) $ 8.4 Items that will never be reclassified to net income











Remeasurement of defined benefit pension plan obligations



$ (21.4) $ 62.1 Income taxes





5.7

(16.5)





$ (15.7) $ 45.6 Other comprehensive (loss) income



$ (79.4) $ 54.0 Total comprehensive (loss) income



$ (11.6) $ 57.7 Attributable to:











Equity holders of the Company



$ (12.8) $ 54.9 Non-controlling interests





1.2

2.8



Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)



June 30 March 31 (amounts in millions of Canadian dollars)







2023 2023 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents





$ 152.8 $ 217.6 Accounts receivable







617.1

615.7 Contract assets







676.1

693.8 Inventories







651.5

583.4 Prepayments







76.3

64.1 Income taxes recoverable







19.7

48.3 Derivative financial assets







18.0

12.1 Total current assets





$ 2,211.5 $ 2,235.0 Property, plant and equipment







2,394.3

2,387.1 Right-of-use assets







409.5

426.9 Intangible assets







3,986.2

4,050.8 Investment in equity accounted investees







535.3

530.7 Employee benefits assets







31.7

51.1 Deferred tax assets







151.8

125.1 Derivative financial assets







16.9

9.2 Other non-current assets







582.9

620.6 Total assets





$ 10,320.1 $ 10,436.5















Liabilities and equity













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$ 932.9 $ 1,036.7 Provisions







20.0

26.7 Income taxes payable







46.3

21.1 Contract liabilities







907.7

905.7 Current portion of long-term debt







208.0

214.6 Derivative financial liabilities







28.4

41.9 Total current liabilities





$ 2,143.3 $ 2,246.7 Provisions







18.0

20.1 Long-term debt







3,111.2

3,035.5 Royalty obligations







113.3

119.4 Employee benefits obligations







94.1

91.9 Deferred tax liabilities







77.7

129.3 Derivative financial liabilities







3.3

6.5 Other non-current liabilities







177.6

198.2 Total liabilities





$ 5,738.5 $ 5,847.6 Equity













Share capital





$ 2,247.6 $ 2,243.6 Contributed surplus







42.4

42.1 Accumulated other comprehensive income







104.8

167.2 Retained earnings







2,104.4

2,054.8 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company





$ 4,499.2 $ 4,507.7 Non-controlling interests







82.4

81.2 Total equity





$ 4,581.6 $ 4,588.9 Total liabilities and equity





$ 10,320.1 $ 10,436.5



Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited)

Attributable to equity holders of the Company







Three months ended June 30, 2023

























(amounts in millions of Canadian dollars,

Number of shares

Common shares

Stated value Contributed surplus Accumulated other

comprehensive income Retained earnings



Total Non-controlling interests

Total equity except number of shares)







Balances as at March 31, 2023

317,906,290 $ 2,243.6 $ 42.1 $ 167.2 $ 2,054.8 $ 4,507.7 $ 81.2 $ 4,588.9 Net income

— $ — $ — $ — $ 65.3 $ 65.3 $ 2.5 $ 67.8 Other comprehensive loss

—

—

—

(62.4)

(15.7)

(78.1)

(1.3)

(79.4) Total comprehensive (loss) income

— $ — $ — $ (62.4) $ 49.6 $ (12.8) $ 1.2 $ (11.6) Exercise of stock options

200,413

4.0

(0.6)

—

—

3.4

—

3.4 Equity-settled share-based payments expense

—

—

0.9

—

—

0.9

—

0.9 Balances as at June 30, 2023

318,106,703 $ 2,247.6 $ 42.4 $ 104.8 $ 2,104.4 $ 4,499.2 $ 82.4 $ 4,581.6





































Attributable to equity holders of the Company







Three months ended June 30, 2022

























(amounts in millions of Canadian dollars,

Number of

Common shares

Stated Contributed Accumulated other

comprehensive Retained



Non-controlling

Total except number of shares)

shares

value

surplus income

earnings

Total

interests

equity Balances as at March 31, 2022

317,024,123 $ 2,224.7 $ 38.6 $ (31.2) $ 1,777.6 $ 4,009.7 $ 76.9 $ 4,086.6 Net income

— $ — $ — $ — $ 1.7 $ 1.7 $ 2.0 $ 3.7 Other comprehensive income

—

—

—

7.6

45.6

53.2

0.8

54.0 Total comprehensive income

— $ — $ — $ 7.6 $ 47.3 $ 54.9 $ 2.8 $ 57.7 Exercise of stock options

645,277

13.2

(1.7)

—

—

11.5

—

11.5 Equity-settled share-based payments expense

—

—

3.3

—

—

3.3

—

3.3 Transactions with non-controlling interests

—

—

—

—

—

—

(5.0)

(5.0) Balances as at June 30, 2022

317,669,400 $ 2,237.9 $ 40.2 $ (23.6) $ 1,824.9 $ 4,079.4 $ 74.7 $ 4,154.1



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)







Three months ended June 30











(amounts in millions of Canadian dollars)





2023

2022 Operating activities











Net income



$ 67.8 $ 3.7 Adjustments for:











Depreciation and amortization





92.2

82.6 Share of after-tax profit of equity accounted investees





(16.6)

(11.4) Deferred income taxes





(14.7)

(8.5) Investment tax credits





2.2

(0.9) Equity-settled share-based payments expense





0.9

3.3 Defined benefit pension plans





(1.4)

4.3 Other non-current liabilities





(2.4)

(5.3) Derivative financial assets and liabilities – net





(8.4)

(3.5) Other





10.8

3.4 Changes in non-cash working capital





(179.7)

(230.3) Net cash used in operating activities



$ (49.3) $ (162.6) Investing activities











Property, plant and equipment expenditures



$ (90.6) $ (73.9) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment





3.4

4.0 Intangible assets expenditures





(39.8)

(25.4) Net (payments to) proceeds from equity accounted investees





(12.7)

1.1 Dividends received from equity accounted investees





6.6

6.4 Other





—

(5.0) Net cash used in investing activities



$ (133.1) $ (92.8) Financing activities











Net (repayment of) proceeds from borrowing under revolving credit facilities



$ (249.2) $ 133.3 Proceeds from long-term debt





408.5

8.9 Repayment of long-term debt





(26.5)

(23.6) Repayment of lease liabilities





(14.8)

(12.3) Net proceeds from the issuance of common shares





3.4

11.5 Net cash provided by financing activities



$ 121.4 $ 117.8 Effect of foreign currency exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents



$ (3.8) $ (2.5) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



$ (64.8) $ (140.1) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





217.6

346.1 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$ 152.8 $ 206.0



