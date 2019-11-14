CAE Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Live in Montreal, Quebec, Marc Parent, President and CEO, CAE Inc. (CAE), joined Sylvain Martel, Director, Capital Formation, Ontario & Québec, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. CAE is a global training solutions provider for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. CAE operates with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, CAE trains more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. CAE Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on March 20, 1961.