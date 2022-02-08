CAA Club Group of Companies announces a three-year, annual donation to three deserving charities

From 2022 to 2024, SickKids Foundation will receive a total of $450,000, Black Youth Helpline and the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba will each receive a total of $225,000. An associate-led Charity Advisory Committee meets regularly to select the charitable organizations to support and to act as stewards of corporate contributions.

"These organizations are doing incredibly impactful work in the community and share our values of being collaborative, care-driven, innovative and leading by example," said Jay Woo, president & CEO, CAA Club Group. "Many of our associates have personal stories about how these organizations have positively impacted their lives, and we are proud to help support that important work."

The donation to SickKids will go towards the Garry Hurvitz Centre for Brain and Mental Health, which focuses on integrating clinical care, research and education to help children and youth living with brain and mental health disorders.

"Each year our SickKids mental-health teams have more than 63,000 interactions with patients and families—the most of anywhere in Ontario," said Seanna Millar, senior vice president, corporate and community partnerships, SickKids Foundation. "As the pandemic continues and we look to the future, CAA's support will help fund the discovery of the fundamental basis of brain & mental health through innovative research, care and education, ensuring children lead happier and healthier lives. We couldn't have made it through this challenging year without the generous support of the community. On behalf of our patients, families and staff – our thanks to CAA and their Associates for making a difference in the lives of children."

Support for Black Youth Helpline will assist with direct service delivery in Manitoba and Ontario, as well as further the development of the organization's commitment to education, women's development and mental illness and health.

"We are grateful to CAA Club Group for this impactful funding announcement," said Barbara Thompson, founder & national executive director, Black Youth Helpline. "Your donation and volunteer support has helped us grow and expand culturally informed approaches that keep vulnerable children on track to successful futures. Across Canada, and indeed globally, the support and empowerment of disadvantaged youth has never been more critical. This long-term commitment from CAA Club Group helps build in the needed sustainability as we execute on direct service delivery and systems change initiatives: Education, Women's Development and Mental Illness and Health."

The contribution to the Children's Hospital Foundation will help build the Indigenous Community Healing Space for the Indigenous children who account for half of the kids at HSC Winnipeg Children's Hospital. This project is being led by Dr. Melanie Morris, Canada's first and only Indigenous pediatric surgeon, who was appointed as the first lead of Indigenous Health at HSC Children's in 2019. Consultation with Elders, community organizations and families are further guiding culturally sensitive plans for this space.

"The collaborative work on the Indigenous Community Healing Space is a crucial step towards reconciliation in health care," said Stefano Grande, president and CEO, Children's Hospital Foundation. "We are deeply thankful to have had counsel from our Indigenous Advisory Circle and Dr. Morris on the impacts of how safe Indigenous children and their families feel when receiving care. We are so grateful for the support of generous community leaders like CAA who have embraced the importance of culturally safe care for all kids."

CCG will also continue to support charities selected by associates in previous years including Bear Clan Patrol, Harvest Manitoba, Winnipeg Humane Society, Canadian Cancer Society and the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA).

