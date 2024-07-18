C2C Metals Corp. to Commence Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market

CSE: CTOC

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - C2C Metals Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (OTCQB: CTCGF) (the "Company" or "C2C") announced that effective today, the Company has commenced trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol [CTCGF]. The Company will continue to trade on the CSE under the symbols CTOC.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares, and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors," said Jason Bagg, Chief Executive Officer "We believe that trading on the OTCQB® can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets."

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The Company also wishes to advise that it has commenced an application for DTC eligibility. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of C2C shares in the United States. The application is currently pending and the Company will announce approval in due course.

About C2C Metals Corp.

C2C Metals is a mineral exploration company which holds a portfolio of uranium, gold and copper projects in the United States and Canada. C2C Metals is focused on acquiring conventional uranium assets in the United States while maintaining a portfolio of advanced gold and copper assets in Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: the completion of the name change. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

