C2C Metals Corp. Appoints Dr. Doug Underhill as Chief Geologist and Qualified Person

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - C2C Metals Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the "Company" or "C2C") reports today the appointment of Dr. Doug Underhill as Chief Geologist and Qualified Person for the Company. Dr. Underhill provides C2C with exceptional geological strength as the Company expands into conventional uranium exploration in the southwest United States.

Douglas Underhill PhD Geology, MBA, CPG

Dr. Underhill is a consulting economic geologist with 50 years of international experience with natural resource exploration, development and analysis including 40 years with a specific emphasis on uranium. He is an internationally recognized uranium expert, with broad based knowledge in all phases of both commercial and International Atomic Energy Agency ("IAEA") uranium programs. His specialties range from world uranium geology and resources, resource estimation, ISL technology, through preparation of NI 43-101 Technical Reports.

Dr. Underhill previously served as the Qualified Person for enCore Energy Corp., holds a PhD Geology from McMaster University (Ontario, Canada); an MBA from Colorado State System (USA); an MSc Geology from McGill University (Montreal, Canada); and a BA Geology from the University of Connecticut (USA). He has made presentations on uranium resources, production and supply-demand on five continents, and advised governments, including the USA, Australia and China, on uranium resources and production technology.

Chris Huggins, Chief Executive Officer stated: "On behalf of C2C Metals I am pleased to welcome Dr. Underhill to our team and thrilled he is joining as Chief Geologist. His expertise in the uranium sector sends a strong message about our intentions and ability to advance the Melinda Project and expand our portfolio of conventional uranium assets in the United States."

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: the completion of the name change. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

For further information: Chris Huggins, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 968-4844, [email protected], www.c2cmetals.com