C-Suite At The Open: Stephen Swatton, President & CEO, K2 Gold Corp. tells his Company’s Story. Filmed in June, 2020

The C-Suite At the Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite At The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO)

K2 is a well-financed gold and silver exploration company with projects in SW USA, Yukon and Alaska. The Company is focused on Mojave, a 5,830 hectare oxide gold project located in southern California. The geographic location of Mojave enables the Company to have year-round news flow on multiple surface gold targets that have been successfully drilled in the past by majors BHP and Newmont. Silver and base metals were mined on the western side of the property around the turn of the last century. Besides affording immediate drill targets based on the Company's recent rock and soil sampling, the property also has high priority undrilled locations in the vicinity of historical trench results such as 4.2 g/t gold over 42.7m. For more information visit http://www.k2gold.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

