C-Suite At The Open: Kevin Keough, President & CEO, Evergold Corp., tells his Company’s story. Filmed in June, 2020

About Evergold Corp. (TSXV: EVER)

Evergold Corp. has been assembled by a team with a record of recent success in British Columbia, combining four 100%-owned properties in prime geological real estate from one of BC's best-known geologists, C.J. (Charlie) Greig, with seasoned management and a qualified board. The Company's flagship assets consist of the 3,545 hectare Snoball property, located in the heart of BC's famed Golden Triangle only 12 kilometres off highway 37, where the Company believes it has located the source of a large, strong gold-silver anomaly up-slope of previous work, and the 5,099 hectare Golden Lion property, located well to the east of Snoball in similar Stikine terrane rocks, at the north end of the Toodoggone region, where multiple strong gold-silver-copper targets have been outlined. The Company intends to carry out the first-ever drilling of selected targets on both properties in the now unfolding 2020 field season. For more information visit: https://www.evergoldcorp.ca/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

