C-Suite At The Open: Jim Paterson, CEO, ValOre Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) tells his Company’s Story. Filmed in June, 2020

About ValOre Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO)



ValOre Metals Corp. is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high–quality exploration projects. ValOre's team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects, which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation. In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada. The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 38 exploration licenses covering a total area of 38,940 hectares (96,223 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 5 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 1,067,000 ounces 2PGE+Gold (Palladium, Platinum and Gold; Pd, Pt+Au) contained in 27.2 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 1.22 grams 2PGE+Gold per tonne ("g 2PGE+Au/t") (see ValOre's July 23, 2019 news release). PGE mineralization outcrops at surface and all of the inferred resources are potentially open pittable. For more information visit http://www.valoremetals.com/



About TMX Group (TSX: X)

