C-Suite At The Open: Fred Davidson, President & CEO, IMPACT Silver Corp. tells his Company’s Story.

The C-Suite At the Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite At The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. is a successful silver-gold explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 211km2 in central Mexico with excellent infrastructure and labor force. Over the past 15 years, IMPACT has produced over 10 million ounces of silver, generating revenues over $194 million, with no long-term debt. At the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District three underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District the Capire processing pilot plant is adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details) that is awaiting higher silver prices to be restarted. With over a decade of exploration successes leading to production cash flows, IMPACT has shown the Zacualpan District to be endowed with many high grade epithermal silver-gold zones. Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.impactsilver.com

