BZAM Holdings Inc. Sells Securities of Speakeasy Cannabis Club

ROCK CREEK, BC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - BZAM Holdings Inc. ("BZAM"), an integrated cultivator and producer of cannabis and cannabis products incorporated under the Laws of British Columbia, announces that on April 7, 2021, BZAM sold 127,500 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. ("Speakeasy") at a price of $0.7169 per Common Share (the "April 7 Sale") for aggregate gross sale proceeds of $91,404.75 through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Immediately prior to the April 7 Sale, BZAM held a total of 10,648,847 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.18% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 11,003,847 Warrants, which, when aggregated with the Common Shares held by BZAM, represented approximately 15.33% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

As of April 7, 2021, following the April 7 Sale, BZAM held a total of 10,521,347 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.08% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 11,003,847 Warrants, which, when aggregated with the Common Shares BZAM now holds, represents approximately 15.24% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The security holding percentages of BZAM described above are calculated using the outstanding total Common Shares as disclosed in Speakeasy's management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR on March 31, 2021.

BZAM expects to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of Speakeasy, and depending on its evaluation of these and other factors, BZAM may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of Speakeasy through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise.

Speakeasy's head office address is 1515 Meyers Creek Road West, Rock Creek, BC, V0H 1Y0.

SOURCE BZAM Holdings Inc.

For further information: including a copy of the corresponding report filed with Canadian securities regulators, please visit www.sedar.com or contact: Matthew Milich, 604-628-6100, BZAM Holdings Inc., 200 Burrard Street, Suite 1570, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3LC