BYT Holdings Announces Incorporation of BYT Malaysia Sdn Bhd

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BYT Holdings Ltd. (CSE: BYT) ("BYT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that BYT Malaysia Sdn Bhd has been incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of BYT Singapore Pte. Ltd.

BYT Malaysia Sdn Bhd's operations will comprise of the provision of waste management services with a primary focus on the agriculture industry and financial technology offerings.

About BYT Holdings

BYT's operations are based out of Singapore, with its primary business being to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and mainland China. BYT is also developing its waste management services division in Shanghai, China, which focuses on converting waste into organic compost.

ON BEHALF OF BYT HOLDINGS

"Sunny Li"

Sunny Li

Executive Chairman

