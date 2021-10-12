BYT Holdings Announces Award of Contract

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - BYT Holdings Ltd. (CSE: BYT) ("BYT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that under the leadership of the new management, BYT continues to overcome the various difficulties caused by the pandemic. Its wholly-owned subsidiary BYT Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. has recently secured a semiconductor project management contract totaling RM1.02 million for a period of 20 months from a well-known semiconductor company in Malaysia. While BYT Singapore Pte. Ltd. secured a product customization and supply contract worth approximately US$1.35 million, which will be completed by end of this year. The company expects both contracts to improve its operating income this year.

About BYT Holdings

BYT's operations are based out of Singapore, with its primary business being to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and mainland China. BYT is also developing its waste management services division in Shanghai, China, which focuses on converting waste into organic compost.

