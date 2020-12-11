Byrna Technologies Grants Stock Options to Three Employees

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today granted stock options totaling 120,000 shares to three employees for exemplary work. All options have five-year terms, an exercise price of $1.70 and will vest in 3 equal tranches over a 3-year period.

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.

For further information: Byrna Technologies, Inc., Lisa Wager, Chief Legal Officer, 978-665-2721 ; Investor Relations Counsel: The Equity Group Inc., Fred Buonocore, CFA 212-836-9607, Mike Gaudreau, 212-836-9620, https://byrna.com/

Related Links

https://byrna.com/

