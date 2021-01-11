BYD ADL partnership accelerates electrification with the design and assembly of electric bus chassis in the UK

LARBERT, Scotland, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") and BYD UK jointly announced today that ADL and BYD will commence the design and assembly of chassis for the BYD ADL partnership's electric single and double deck buses for the British market, ensuring completed vehicles are built in the UK. ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility.

Electric bus chassis assembly will take place in ADL's facilities with on-the-ground support from the BYD team, and is planned to commence in the second half of 2021.

This significant step has been taken in response to the increasing demand for zero emission vehicles. It further strengthens the partnership's market-leading position while underpinning jobs in Britain and developing skills in the growing market for clean vehicle technology.

Since it began in 2015, the partnership has gone from strength to strength, with over 500 electric buses delivered or on order. They have clocked up a combined over 16 million emission-free miles of reliable service in London as well as numerous towns and cities across the UK. More than 70% of electric buses introduced in Britain in this period were supplied by the BYD ADL partnership.

Until now, chassis for the BYD ADL Enviro200EV single deck and BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck buses were fully built by BYD before being delivered to ADL's facilities in the UK to have their bodywork fitted.

Frank Thorpe, Managing Director of BYD UK, said: "This news underpins the fantastic relationship we have with ADL in the UK. We have always worked closely to deliver the highest quality products and services, and we are confident that production of complete vehicles here in the UK will bring even greater efficiencies for our customers. More importantly," he said, "this commitment from both BYD and ADL is also a reflection of the acceptance of eMobility from Local Authorities, bus operators and their passengers. Electrification in our towns and cities is gathering pace, and the BYD ADL partnership is spearheading the drive towards a more sustainable future."

Paul Davies, President & Managing Director of ADL, commented: "I am delighted that we're moving our electric bus partnership to this next level and building complete zero emission buses for the UK market in the UK. This ensures that investment in sustainable transport for our towns and cities delivers full economic benefits to communities right across the country."

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the battery-electric transition of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions in ten countries under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world.

NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. Further information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.nfi.parts, and www.alexander-dennis.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

About BYD

BYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately-owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem – comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage and cutting-edge electrified transportation – has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at www.byd.com.

