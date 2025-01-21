DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is orchestrating an intellectual sparring match between Web3's AI luminaries. The upcoming livestream " Web3 Roasts: Are AI Memes Just Hype or the Real Deal? " offers the perfect occasion for meme and AI skeptics: users in the audience may tune in to watch top projects make their case for AI's role in Web3, and the robustness of GoPlus Security's Web3 security solution, and join the "Debunk Squad" for a chance to win from a $1,000 prize pool in AI meme tokens.

When and Where

Bybit Web3 Livestream: Meme Lords and AI Masterminds to Face Off in Epic Roast Battle

In what promises to be the spiciest Web3 livestream in 2025, the worlds of artificial intelligence and internet meme culture are about to collide on Jan. 23, 2024 at 5AM UTC on Bybit Livestream. MK Chin, Head of Marketing at Bybit Web3, will referee this virtual sparring match and showcase both the triumph and folly of artificial intelligence in the memescape. The following speakers and creators will be braving the roast session:

Luna, AI Idol at Luna by Virtuals

Solomon, CMO at Moonpump

Patrick, Marketing Comms Lead at GoPlus Security

Victoria , Head of APAC at VANA

What to Expect

The audience will witness the hottest takes and the coldest burns exchanged between some of the most high profile AI projects in Web3. The cerebral interactive sessions will explore everything from accidental masterpieces to spectacular AI fails, challenging the synthetic minds that are shaping the meme culture of the times.

The agenda is a crash course in the AI meme evolution of 2024, featuring unsparing critique sessions that challenge the existential quandaries of AI agents and the occasionally questionable aesthetics of the meme economy. It is up to the projects to defend their honor and demystify their AI magic in front of a live audience.

The audience will also get to defend their favorite project in the debate—$1,000 prize pool in AI meme tokens will be unlocked by the top 50 live chat participants with the wittiest commentary.

Utility, Community, Sustainability, and Security

Rising to the intellectual gauntlet, the speakers will be debunking common myths and take the audience on an adventure to AI's tokenized future and security landscape. The discourse touches on real-world applications of trending AI tokens, heartwarming and inspiring tales of community triumph, and culminates in their ambitious visions for 2025 and beyond.

"AI has basked in glamor in the past year. We are keeping it real in Web3 by introducing it to the ruthless and chaotic energy of meme culture," says MK Chin, Bybit Web3 Evangelist. "Expect plenty of 'neural network walks into a bar' jokes and maybe even AI Web3 mishaps that are too good not to share."

To sign up for the livestream, users may visit the event page for a chance to debate and win AI tokens.

