DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 universe within the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Babylon Season, a ground-breaking initiative that redefines access, diversity, and interoperability in Web3. As the BTC ecosystem continues to evolve, Bybit Web3 is leading the charge by providing unparalleled opportunities for users to amplify their gains through innovative staking and swapping mechanisms across both EVM and Mantle chains.

Bybit Web3 Kicks off Babylon Season With Unprecedented Access and Rewards, Uplifting Liquidity in BTC Ecosystem

From now to Sep. 20, 2024, six of the industry's top projects—PumpBTC, Solv, B² Network, pStake, Bedrock, and Babypie enter Babylon Season with bountiful rewards. Bybit Web3 promises to offer the widest access to on-chain protocols and diversity in Web3.

Offering keyless security and seamless transition into Web3, Bybit Web3 boasts future-ready integrations designed to enrich the BTC ecosystem. With the largest line-up of partner projects in the sector, dual-chain advantage across EVM and Mantle chains, and copious exclusive perks, Bybit Web3 contains an universe of opportunities for yield seekers looking to amplify their BTC gains.

"The heat is on in Babylon Season and Bybit is doubling down on making the Web3 experience more rewarding. We are stoked about the new partnerships and look forward to energizing and diversifying the BTC ecosystem together," said Emily Bao, Web3 Evangelist at Bybit.

"Bybit Web3's Babylon Season marks a pivotal moment for the BTC ecosystem. At PumpBTC, we're excited to be part of this journey, offering users unprecedented opportunities to enhance their BTC holdings through innovative on-chain solutions. This partnership represents a significant step forward in providing the tools and rewards needed to fully unlock the potential of BTC," said JJ, Co-founder, PumpBTC.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Bybit Web3 Wallet for their Babylon Season, which represents a significant step forward in the evolving landscape of decentralized finance. As a leading Bitcoin Liquid Staking Token project, SolvBTC.BBN is committed to enhancing the utility and accessibility of Bitcoin in the DeFi space. Partnering with Bybit Web3 Wallet aligns perfectly with our mission to empower users with more flexible and rewarding ways to participate in the BTC ecosystem. This campaign is a testament to the growing synergy between innovative platforms, and we're excited to see how our joint efforts will shape the future of BTCFi," said Ryan Chow, Co-founder, Solv Protocol.

"Bitcoin Staking is bringing native yields to BTC for the first time. From a DeFi perspective, this can be a huge unlock for the entire ecosystem with $1.2T+ capital currently sitting idle. "Bybit Web3's Babylon Season marks a remarkable moment to bring BTCfi to the masses. At pSTAKE, we're excited to be a part of this journey, offering Bybit's 40M+ users one of the best BTC Staking experiences on Babylon with benefits such as Babylon Points, pSTAKE Points (pSats), no hassle of paying high network fees and additional DeFi yields with pSTAKE-issued yBTC in the future. This partnership represents a significant step forward in making DeFi great again with BTC," said Mikhil Pandey, Co-founder, pSTAKE Finance.

"Bybit Web3's Babylon Season is a watershed moment for both the BTC ecosystem and the broader BitcoinFi landscape. At Bedrock, we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this revolution, empowering users with innovative on-chain solutions to maximize their BTC holdings. Our partnership with Bybit Web3 is a leap towards unlocking BTC's full potential, providing users with the cutting-edge tools and compelling rewards they need to thrive in this new era of decentralized finance," Zhuling Chen, Core Contributor at Bedrock.

Get Ready for Babylon Season

Campaign Highlights:

1. PumpBTC

Enjoy 2x points acceleration with a minimum stake of 0.0001 BTC.

Earn 5,000,000 points by completing social tasks. No staking required.

2. Solv Protocol

Get a 20% boost on Solv XPs.

3. B² Network

Complete either one of two tasks to win 8,000 USDT in equivalent tokens. No minimum amount required.

4. pSTAKE Finance

Enjoy a 3x pSats multiplier.

Receive 100,000 $PSTAKE tokens.

5. Bedrock

Earn 200,000 Bedrock Diamonds.

6. Babypie

Get 50,000 MGP tokens and enjoy a 50% extra points boost.

Bybit Web3 continues to expand access and grow the BTC ecosystem. Stake with Bybit Web3 and seize the opportunity to soar with Babylon: BTC Ecosystem: Stake and Amplify Your Gains in Season Babylon

#GatewaytoWeb3 / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit