Bybit Web3 Announces Upcoming IDO for Cookie3, the First MarketingFi & AI Project

DUBAI, UAE, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, today announced an upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for Cookie3 (COOKIE) on its Web3 platform.

Cookie3: The #1 MarketingFi & AI Data Layer

Designed to disrupt the digital marketing industry, Cookie3 is the first MarketingFi protocol and AI data layer providing technological solutions, analytics, and AI data insights. It brings marketing budgets to communities while helping businesses scale with quality audiences that convert. The project is backed by industry's top names, including Spartan Group (Lead Investor), GSR, Big Brain Holdings, CMT Digital, Hartmann Capital, Jsquare, Orange DAO, and two top launchpads — Polkastarter and ChainGPT.

IDO Details

IDO Subscription Period: Jun 6, 2024 , 10AM UTC to Jun 10, 2024 , 10AM UTC

, to , Snap Period: Jun 10, 2024, 10AM UTC to Jun 13, 2024 , 10AM UTC

to , Reveal and Purchase Period: Jun 13, 2024, 10:15AM UTC to Jun 14, 2024 , 10AM UTC

to , Listing Date: Jun 13, 2024, 10AM UTC

Token Details

Token: COOKIE

Total Allocated to Bybit IDO: 8,000,000

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Chain: BNB

Eligibility Requirements

Users must hold a Bybit Wallet with a minimum balance of 300 USDT + 0.1BNB (BNB Chain) throughout the Snapshot Period to participate in the IDO.

Up to three (3) snapshots will be taken daily during the Snapshot Period.

Maximum number of winners: 2,000

For detailed information on the IDO process and eligibility requirements, please visit the Bybit Web3 page: https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/ido

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 25 million users globally.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

