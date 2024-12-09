DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has unlocked new perks for users in a rewarding year-end campaign. From now to Jan. 4, 2025, Bybit users may be entitled to cashback benefits by making a deposit using BCB, ZEN or BLIK on Bybit Fiat Deposit or One-Click Buy.

Offering eligible users 5 USDT in coupons, the event takes two simple steps: sign up for the event and make a deposit using BCB, ZEN or BLIK:

Bybit Unveils Exclusive Rewards for Crypto Deposits via BCB, ZEN or BLIK

New User Exclusive : Eligible users may make a first-time deposit valued at $100 or more via Bybit Fiat Deposit or One-Click Buy using any of the three channels to qualify.

: Eligible users may make a first-time deposit valued at or more via or using any of the three channels to qualify. Existing User Perk: To qualify, current users must register for the event and deposit an equivalent to $500 via one of the three channels.

The coupons are distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Restrictions apply.

"The diversification of tools and access in the crypto ecosystem benefits our users and fosters healthy competition. We are committed to improving the quality and the ease of access to crypto across the industry, while crafting a rewarding experience for our users who log in daily to look after their digital assets," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

Crypto adoption has been growing at a record high rate in the recent rally as more and more investors normalize diversification with digital assets. Bybit is constantly expanding its offerings and on and off-ramp experience, integrating reliable payment solutions to meet users' diverse demands for user experiences and competitive spreads.

With Fiat Deposits and a variety of crypto trading products and services, Bybit helps plug the gap between fiat currencies and crypto investments for users with its intuitive platform, high security standards, and rewards all year round.

