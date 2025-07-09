DUBAI, UAE, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announces a transformative rebranding experience, marking a pivotal moment in its six-year journey. With the launch of the #IMakeIt campaign and a striking new visual identity, Bybit signals a renewed commitment to reshaping the financial landscape and empowering its vibrant community of over 70 million users worldwide.

A New Chapter: Where Boundaries Dissolve

Bybit Unveils Bold New Brand Identity with #IMakeIt Campaign — Ushering in a New Era for 70M+ Global Users

Since its inception, Bybit has been at the forefront of innovation, bridging the worlds of centralized and decentralized finance, crypto and equity, and welcoming everyone from beginners to seasoned professionals. Today, Bybit reaffirms its mission: to not just serve traders, but to redefine what and how people can trade. In a world where everything is possible, Bybit is reshaping what "possible" means.

"At Bybit, we believe that every user has the power to shape their own financial destiny. The #IMakeIt campaign and our new visual identity reflect our commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and empowerment," said Claudia Wang, Head of Marketing, Bybit. "We're here to dissolve boundaries, unlock possibilities, and guide our community into a future where everything is possible. This is more than a refresh—it's a bold step forward, inspired by our users and driven by our vision to reshape global finance."

Building What's Next: The New Bybit Story

This brand reset is about leading the next evolution in finance, empowering users to shape their own financial futures, and making digital assets and decentralized tools usable, powerful, and inclusive.

Vision: Reshaping global finance by unlocking possibilities for everyone.

The Heart of the New Brand: "I"

At the core of Bybit's new identity is the letter "I"—symbolizing identity, innovation, and intention. It's personal, powerful, and represents every user shaping the future alongside Bybit.

What's Changed: More Than a Visual Update

This transformation is a full-scale reset of Bybit's identity and purpose. At the heart of the rebrand is a reimagined approach to how Bybit communicates, connects, and empowers—not just traders, but all users. The new tone is bold yet human, global yet locally tuned, guiding users through clarity, empowerment, and innovation. Storytelling now leads the brand, with a focus on reshaping what's possible in finance for everyone, everywhere.

Phased Rollout: Where You'll See the Change

Early J uly: Public brand launch with a global campaign, social media activations, and a livestream event.

Public brand launch with a global campaign, social media activations, and a livestream event. Mid-July: App refresh, including UI and icon updates across both Lite and Pro experiences.

Coming Soon: Website refresh, featuring a new homepage, onboarding flow, and key product pages.

August Onwards: Consistent rollout across regional adaptations, videos, templates, internal tools, and global events.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

