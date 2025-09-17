DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released its Q3 2025 Asset Allocation Report , showing a sharp decline in stablecoin holdings as investors reallocate funds to Solana (SOL), XRP and other altcoins. While Bitcoin and Ether continue to dominate portfolios, institutions are leading a shift away from stablecoins toward higher-yield digital assets.

Key highlights:

Bybit Q3 2025 Asset Allocation Report: Stablecoin Holdings Drop as Investors Pivot to SOL, XRP, and Altcoins

Investors still hold $1 in Bitcoin for every $3 overall; Ether holdings rose 20% since the last report; XRP is now the third-largest non- stablecoin crypto asset.





in for every overall; Ether holdings rose 20% since the last report; is now the third-largest non- asset. BTC and ETH concentration has trimmed from 58.8% of non- stablecoin tokens in May 2025 to 55.7% in August 2025 , propelled mainly by higher allocation to altcoin s.





concentration has trimmed from 58.8% of non- tokens in to 55.7% in , propelled mainly by higher allocation to Stablecoins were significantly reallocated to SOL, XRP and other altcoins in Q3 2025.





and other altcoins in Q3 2025. Solana holdings reached their highest level this year as investors anticipate treasury strategies applied to BTC and ETH will extend to SOL.





holdings reached their highest level this year as investors anticipate treasury strategies applied to BTC and will extend to SOL. Decentralized exchange tokens were the largest beneficiaries of falling stablecoin levels, followed by Layer 1, Layer 2 and real-world asset tokens. Meme tokens barely moved, while gold tokens remain a minority.

The Q3 2025 report underscores investors' growing appetite for altcoins as stablecoin reserves are redeployed into higher-growth assets. Institutions, in particular, cut cash holdings significantly to capitalize on market momentum, while Bitcoin and Ether remain portfolio anchors. The rise of SOL, XRP and DEX tokens highlights broader diversification strategies across the digital asset market.

Download the report here: https://learn.bybit.com/en/crypto-insight/stablecoin-holding-percentage-falls-as-investors-allocate-them-to-sol

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit