Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, disclosed the September performance of its Private Wealth Management (PWM) division with the top-performing fund delivering 19.45% APR as the platform reached new assets under management (AUM) highs.

Performance Highlights

Fig. 1 Bybit PWM Strategy Return Trend Source: Bybit Private Wealth Management September 2025 newsletter Bybit Private Wealth Management‘s Best Performing Fund Saw Double-Digit Return in September

In the latest Bybit PWM newsletter for September 2025, Bybit PWM demonstrated consistent strength across its portfolio:

USDT-based strategies: Average APR of 11.73%

BTC-based strategies: Average APR of 3.4%

Bybit PWM's flagship USDT-based strategies occupied 68% of the portfolio in September and has delivered consistent double digit average returns in the past quarter.

Markets in September experienced short-term volatility driven by Federal Reserve rate cut expectations, U.S. government shutdown risks, and significant BTC whale activity. Despite these headwinds, the improving liquidity outlook suggested a medium-term bullish trajectory for BTC and ETH, with macro tailwinds positioned to outweigh current risks. With comprehensive strategies and agile approaches to market conditions, Bybit PWM is positioned to help clients capitalize on bullish trends and sustain room for growth against headwinds.

"As the digital asset class continues its mainstreaming process and market volatility rises, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals are seeking sophisticated strategies that deliver stable returns over longer horizons. Bybit PWM is purpose-built for this, as is demonstrated in its September performance. Our disciplined, professionally managed, and diverse portfolios have consistently outperformed without the extreme risk that often characterizes speculative trading," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products & Wealth Management at Bybit.

Fund performance was calculated using Time-Weighted Return (TWR) methodology with assets aligned as of September 1, 2025, and benchmarked against funding arbitrage performance.

Bybit PWM empowers visionary wealth builders who prioritize smart strategy over quick wins. The division's expert team--seasoned veterans in quantitative trading, asset management, risk control, and blockchain innovation--crafts resilient portfolios designed to capture lasting value in the dynamic digital asset landscape.

For details of Bybit PWM's September performance, users may visit: Bybit Private Wealth Management: September 2025 Newsletter

