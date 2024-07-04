DUBAI, UAE, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce its partnership with BLIK, the innovative payment system in Poland, to revolutionize their digital asset trading experience by enabling zero-fee transactions for the Polish community.

Bybit Partners with BLIK to Enable Zero-Fee Transactions for Polish Users

From now until July 17, 2024, 10AM UTC, users who deposit or buy at least 100 USDT (or equivalent) and select BLIK as their payment method will enjoy zero fees. This promotion is available for both One-Click Buy and Fiat Deposit, empowering users to easily access the benefits of Bybit's comprehensive trading features.

Bybit's One-Click Buy and Fiat Deposit provide support for over 65 fiat currencies and 100+ cryptocurrencies. With robust security measures in place, users can have peace of mind while conducting transactions on the platform.

"Bybit's partnership with BLIK marks a significant step in our mission to provide innovative solutions and unparalleled trading experience for users worldwide. Riding on the momentum of Bybit's rapid growth, we are committed to bringing a more customized and exceptional experience to individuals seeking a more seamless digital asset trading experience. We believe that introducing zero-fee transactions to the Polish market will greatly benefit our users." said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

For more information about deposit or buy crypto with BLIK, visit this page.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

