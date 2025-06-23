DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of Bybit P2P Africa Showdown , an exclusive trading challenge for eligible users in Africa. Sharing the passion for P2P trading and promoting financial inclusion, Bybit P2P is committed to serving the unique needs of cryptocurrency enthusiasts on the continent.

Bybit P2P Africa Exclusive Giveaway: Thousands of Branded Merchandise and 1,800 USDT in Rewards

The competition features a tiered reward system where participants can unlock increasingly valuable prizes based on their trading volumes. From now until July 19, 2025, the event offers participants the opportunity to win from a 1,800 USDT prize pool while competing for over 2,200 pieces of exclusive Bybit merchandise, including limited edition apparel, tote bags, tumblers and more.

To participate, traders must register for the event and complete a minimum of 50,000 USDT in eligible P2P buy orders during the campaign period. Apart from Bybit-branded merchandises, the top five traders in each currency will also take home extra USDT rewards.

Bybit P2P contributes to eliminating traditional barriers to the digital asset sphere, and connects buyers and sellers directly via its user-friendly trading platform. It offers enhanced privacy, KYC and security infrastructure, greater control over transaction terms, and access to local payment methods that may not be available through conventional service providers. For African traders, Bybit P2P supports local currency transactions and payment preferences, making digital assets more accessible to users across diverse financial ecosystems.

The event is exclusive for eligible Bybit's P2P users in Africa only. In-scope currencies include: Nigerian Naira (NGN), Kenyan Shilling (KES), Ghanaian Cedi (GHS), West African CFA Franc (XOF), and Central African CFA Franc (XAF). Terms and conditions apply.

Rewards are on a first-come, first-served basis. Restrictions apply. For more benefits and rewards, users may explore Bybit P2P .

