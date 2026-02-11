Bybit, Mantle, and Aave Launch Strategic Mainnet Integration to Scale Institutional-Grade DeFi Liquidity

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Following the successful announcement of the strategic partnership with Aave, the largest decentralized on-chain lending network, Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and Mantle, the high-performance distribution layer bridging traditional finance (TradFi), real-world assets (RWAs), and on-chain liquidity, today announced the official Mainnet launch of Aave V3 on Mantle.

Additionally, announced officially yesterday at the Mantle RWA Day, live from Consensus Hong Kong by Joshua Cheong, Head of Product at Mantle. This milestone transitions the partnership from a collaborative vision into a fully operational framework, bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi at a global scale.

The deployment of Aave on Mantle creates a premier destination for institutional-grade liquidity, offering users capital-efficient lending and borrowing markets backed by Mantle's robust infrastructure.

Unlocking a Diverse and Secure Asset Hub

Aave launches on Mantle with comprehensive support for a wide array of leading ecosystem-specific assets, including:

Stablecoins & Governance: USDT0, USDC, USDe, sUSDE and GHO (Aave's native overcollateralized stablecoin ).

USDT0, USDC, USDe, sUSDE and GHO (Aave's native overcollateralized ). Core Assets: WETH, WMNT, and FBTC.

WETH, WMNT, and FBTC. Liquid Staking & Yield-Bearing Tokens: syrupUSDT (Maple Finance) and wrsETH (Kelp DAO ).

To ensure the highest standards of security, each asset is deployed with rigorous per-asset risk controls. These include isolation flags, supply and borrow caps, and interest-rate parameters tailored to Mantle's liquidity profile. All parameters have been reviewed by Aave's dedicated risk service providers to safeguard protocol integrity.

Liquidity Incentives to Bootstrap a Sustainable DeFi Base Layer

To accelerate early liquidity formation, Mantle and Aave are initiating a coordinated six-month incentive program across selected Aave markets on Mantle:

Mantle will allocate 8 million $MNT to incentivize lending and borrowing activity across prioritized markets.

to incentivize lending and borrowing activity across prioritized markets. The Aave DAO , through the Aave Liquidity Committee (ALC), will contribute 1.5 million $GHO to drive stablecoin adoption and support GHO liquidity on Mantle.

These combined incentive programs aim to establish a robust, self-sustaining base layer of on-chain liquidity, enabling new strategies, institutional participation, and scalable capital efficiency across the Mantle ecosystem.

Strengthening the CeFi-DeFi Liquidity Stack with Bybit

This Mainnet launch serves as the foundation for a broader "CeDeFi" integration involving Bybit, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Planned future activations include strategic spot listings and integrated "Earn" products designed to funnel exchange liquidity directly into on-chain DeFi markets. These initiatives are subject to regulatory and operational readiness, with further announcements expected as the rollout progresses.

"The transition from intent to Mainnet is a pivotal moment for the Mantle ecosystem," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle. "By bringing Aave's deep, on-chain liquidity to Mantle's high-performance network and Bybit's global distribution, we are creating a sustainable, institutional-grade liquidity hub and making it easier for institutions, users and developers to access GHO and other core assets."

"Expanding Aave to Mantle represents a significant step in Aave's mission to provide secure, transparent, and capital-efficient financial infrastructure across the on-chain economy," said Stani Kulechov, Founder Aave Labs. "By leveraging Mantle's high-performance network, alongside Bybit's global reach, this expansion extends access to GHO and other core assets, lowering the barrier for institutions to tap Aave's transparent, 24/7 deep liquidity."

Users can now access Aave on Mantle via the official Aave dApp on Aave.com to participate in the incentivized pools.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About Aave Protocol

Aave is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol where users can participate as suppliers or borrowers. Suppliers provide liquidity to the market while earning interest, and borrowers can access liquidity by providing collateral that exceeds the borrowed amount. Aave also supports GHO, its decentralized overcollateralized stablecoin, designed to provide transparent, onchain stable liquidity. With a 60% market share of DeFi lending, Aave is the largest and most trusted onchain lending network, with over $52B in net deposits.

