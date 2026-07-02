DUBAI, UAE, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) will co-host a special livestream event, "Built for Good: The BGA Incubation Showcase," on July 3, 2026, at 8AM UTC. The session brings together founders, ecosystem builders, and serial innovators to celebrate some of the most mission-driven incubation programs in the blockchain space. Featuring the latest graduating cohort from the BGA Incubation Program, five innovative Web3 projects will present their achievements, key milestones, and growth plans.

Bybit Livestream: Showcasing Blockchain for Good Alliance’s Latest Incubation Cohort

The BGA Incubation Program was built on the premise that blockchain's most meaningful applications extend well beyond finance. Since its founding, the BGA has focused on identifying and accelerating projects at the intersection of Web3 and real-world impact, providing early-stage teams with mentorship, resources, and ecosystem access to help translate innovative ideas into scalable solutions.

A diverse lineup of speakers will shed light on the five featured projects: Jared Dillinger, CEO of Bagyo; Salman Masoumi, Chief Product Officer of ALMFlux; Andre-Vanyi Robin, CEO of Plastiks.io; Anas Khitou, CEO of Genius Tags; and Daniel Friedman, CEO of zenGate Global. Each founder will share project updates, followed by the latest highlights from the BGA Incubation Program, and discussions on innovation, impact, and the future of Web3, concluding with a live audience Q&A session.

The 2026 Cohort

ALMFlux applies blockchain-backed audit trails to industrial asset lifecycle management, starting in oil and gas. The platform converts inspection and compliance records into a continuous, tamper-proof history, reducing audit preparation from weeks to hours.

applies blockchain-backed audit trails to industrial asset lifecycle management, starting in oil and gas. The platform converts inspection and compliance records into a continuous, tamper-proof history, reducing audit preparation from weeks to hours. Bagyo pairs an AI agent, A.E.R.I.S., with blockchain to coordinate disaster response and transparent aid distribution across Filipino communities. Built and launched within 72 hours during Super Typhoon Uwan, the platform's damage assessment tool identified 411 million pesos in losses in Pangasinan province.

pairs an AI agent, A.E.R.I.S., with blockchain to coordinate disaster response and transparent aid distribution across Filipino communities. Built and launched within 72 hours during Super Typhoon Uwan, the platform's damage assessment tool identified 411 million pesos in losses in Pangasinan province. Genius Tags operates a blockchain toolkit for humanitarian aid distribution, including e-voucher management and GeniusChain, a layer that keeps stakeholders anonymous while transactions remain auditable. Its ClimateAid initiative applies deduplication technology to anticipatory disaster financing. Genius Tags won the BGA/UNDP SDG Blockchain Accelerator award in 2025 for advancing "digital trust."

operates a blockchain toolkit for humanitarian aid distribution, including e-voucher management and GeniusChain, a layer that keeps stakeholders anonymous while transactions remain auditable. Its ClimateAid initiative applies deduplication technology to anticipatory disaster financing. Genius Tags won the BGA/UNDP SDG Blockchain Accelerator award in 2025 for advancing "digital trust." Plastiks.io verifies plastic recovery and recycling through timestamped, geolocated blockchain records, converting verified recovery into tradeable plastic credits. The platform has traced and recovered more than 45 million kilograms of plastic to date and partners with Danone, FC Barcelona, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the World Economic Forum, and UNDP.

verifies plastic recovery and recycling through timestamped, geolocated blockchain records, converting verified recovery into tradeable plastic credits. The platform has traced and recovered more than 45 million kilograms of plastic to date and partners with Danone, FC Barcelona, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the World Economic Forum, and UNDP. zenGate Global's Palmyra Platform connects commodity producers in emerging markets directly with global buyers through tokenization , escrow-based trust, and end-to-end traceability. The platform is live or onboarding producers across eight countries, including Sri Lanka, India, Kenya, and Turkey. zenGate targets a $2.5 trillion global gap in commodities trade access and finance.

The BGA is a nonprofit initiative dedicated to leveraging blockchain technology to drive positive social impact. The Alliance supercharges Web3 initiatives driving meaningful changes through its incubation program, helping founders build scalable, impact-focused solutions.

The cohort reflects that breadth of vision. The five featured projects span environmental accountability, financial inclusion, supply chain transparency, and creator economies. The diversity underscores how far the Web3 builder community has come in applying decentralized technology to tangible problems.

The livestream will be broadcast live and can be followed via Bybit's official channels using #BybitLive. To find out more, users may visit: Bybit x BGA: Built for Good: The BGA Incubation Showcase

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