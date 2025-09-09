DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its trading bot event, UNLOCK THE BOTVERSE , offering participants a chance to share in a prize pool of up to $250,000. The event is active through Oct 6, 2025, 11:59PM UTC.

The event features two main components: collecting exclusive Bot Cards through trading activities and earning points by completing tasks.

Bybit launches $250,000 trading bot event: Unlock the Botverse

Collect Bot Cards

Participants can create trading bots to unlock lucky draw entries and receive Bot Cards representing different strategies. Five cards are available, each linked to a specific bot type: Futures Grid, Futures Martingale, Futures Combo, Spot Grid and DCA. Collecting all five unlocks five additional lucky draw entries. Tasks require a trading volume of $10,000 for Futures Grid, Futures Martingale and Futures Combo, and $2,000 for Spot Grid and DCA.

Earn points

The second part of the event rewards participants with points through trading and advanced tasks:

Bot trading volume — 0.5x multiplier, capped at 300,000,000 points

— 0.5x multiplier, capped at 300,000,000 points Daily total equity — 0.1x multiplier, capped at 2,000,000 points

— 0.1x multiplier, capped at 2,000,000 points Number of bots created — 50x multiplier, capped at 15,000 points

— 50x multiplier, capped at 15,000 points Trading count — 25x multiplier, capped at 45,000 points

— 25x multiplier, capped at 45,000 points Advanced tasks — one-time actions including enabling Trailing Up & Down (8,000 points) and Trailing Stop (5,000 points)

The total points cap is 302,073,000. Rewards will be distributed proportionally based on each participant's share of total qualified points.

The total prize pool consists of $50,000 in lucky draw rewards and up to $200,000 in point task rewards. To qualify, participants must register during the event period, accumulate at least 50,000 points and complete Bybit's Individual Identity Verification Level 1 or Business Verification. Institutional users, Market Makers and participants from restricted countries are ineligible.

Full details, including restricted countries and prize pool unlocking rules, are available on the event page.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

