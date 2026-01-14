Bybit Joins the Gold Rush with Boosted APR for XAUT Flexible Easy Earn

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced a brand new XAUT Flexible Easy Earn offering under Bybit Earn, featuring an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) boost as gold hits $4,600 record. Unlike traditional gold storage methods where investors retain the precious metal without earning interest, on-chain tokenized gold like XAUT enables users to capitalize on gold's upward trend while simultaneously earning yield on their holdings, combining the best of both wealth preservation and income generation.

This update enables eligible Bybit users to earn up to 11% APR on tokenized gold (XAUT) holdings of 0.05 to 0.1 XAUT, with a base 1% APR applying to balances above 0.1 XAUT, effective immediately.

With gold price surpassing $4,600 per ounce for the first time, Bybit Earn rises to meet global investors' heightened safe-haven demand driven by geopolitical tensions and uncertainty. At the end of 2025, gold concluded its historic rally with a 65% increase in prices.

Tokenized gold like XAUT are testament to the value of financial innovation. It provides unique benefits compared to physical gold:

Yield Opportunities : In addition to potential gold price appreciation, holders can unlock earning potential on-chain lending and staking, a feature previously unavailable with physical gold.

: In addition to potential gold price appreciation, holders can unlock earning potential on-chain lending and staking, a feature previously unavailable with physical gold. Fractional Ownership : Tokenized gold like XAUT allows ownership from as little as 0.001 XAUT, enabling accessible entry-level investing unavailable with physical gold bars or coins.

: Tokenized gold like XAUT allows ownership from as little as 0.001 XAUT, enabling accessible entry-level investing unavailable with physical gold bars or coins. 24/7 Global Liquidity : Trade or transfer instantly around the clock on blockchain platforms, without dealer spreads or banking hour limitations.

: Trade or transfer instantly around the clock on blockchain platforms, without dealer spreads or banking hour limitations. No Storage Hassles: Eliminates vault fees, insurance, transportation risks, the need for physical space and thereby theft concerns, all through blockchain custody.

Bybit's XAUT Flexible Easy Earn stands out with no lock-up period, daily interest accrual, and anytime withdrawals. Its tiered APR structure also incentivizes smaller positions to broaden access to gold-backed yields.

With both flexibility and maximized exposure to yield opportunities, Bybit Easy Earn helps traders capture potential market upsides and sets the gold standard for on-chain advantages for CEX users.

