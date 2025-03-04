Bybit Joins Industry Leaders to Advance SME Cross-Border Payments at Inclusive FinTech Forum

DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, was represented at the Inclusive FinTech Forum , the global platform for financial inclusion and fintech for good. Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Robert MacDonald joined leading industry figures as a featured speaker in the "Driving Inclusive Access for SME Cross-Border Currency Flows" roundtable, held at the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC).

Photo by GFTN Marketing

The session explored how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can better leverage cross-border business opportunities in Africa and beyond while managing financial risks such as currency fluctuations, liquidity constraints, and payment security.

Robert was joined by an esteemed panel of speakers, including representatives from the South African Reserve Bank, Bank of Ghana, I&M Bank Rwanda, NALA, Liquid Group, and the Africa Fintech Network. Moderated by Valence Kimenyi, Director of Financial Sector Development and Inclusion at the National Bank of Rwanda. The discussion highlighted the latest innovations in digital payments, regulatory frameworks, and financial tools designed to enhance SME growth and economic inclusion.

Robert MacDonald emphasized the importance of regulatory clarity and industry collaboration in supporting SME expansion: "SMEs are the backbone of economic growth, making up approx. 90% of businesses in Rwanda, yet many still face significant hurdles in accessing reliable, efficient access to financial products and cross-border payment solutions. By working together - regulators, fintech providers, and financial institutions - we can create a more inclusive financial ecosystem that fosters secure, seamless international transactions while ensuring compliance and risk mitigation."

The Inclusive FinTech Forum is a unique collaboration between Kigali International Financial Centre, the National Bank of Rwanda, and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), a not-for-profit organization established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The forum brings together global leaders, investors, and fintech innovators to advance policies, regulations, and partnerships that drive financial inclusion and digital transformation.

Bybit's participation in the roundtable reinforces its commitment to enhancing financial accessibility and shaping the future of digital assets and cross-border payments.

