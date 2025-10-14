DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to welcome ENSO to Bybit Spot . Scheduled for 9:00 AM (UTC) on October 14, 2025, ENSO spot trading on Bybit will be accompanied by two major rewards campaigns offering a combined 600,000 ENSO tokens in prizes.

To celebrate the listing, Bybit has introduced a 350,000 ENSO Token Splash and a 250,000 ENSO Launchpool staking event, enabling users to earn rewards through staking, deposits, and trading activities.

Bybit Joins First Wave of Major Exchange Listings of ENSO with Two Exclusive Rewards Tracks

Listing Timeline

ENSO is now available for spot trading on Bybit with the following timeline:

Deposits: October 14, 2025, 4:00 AM UTC

Trading: October 14, 2025, 9:00 AM UTC

Withdrawals: October 15, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC

The token is supported on BSC and ETH networks, with Spot Grid Bot trading available upon launch on Bybit.

ENSO Launchpool on Bybit

From now until October 27, eligible users can stake ENSO, MNT, or BBSOL across three pools to unlock a total of 250,000 ENSO in rewards:

ENSO Pool: 125,000 ENSO rewards pool (staking amount starting from 35 ENSO)

MNT Pool: 75,000 ENSO rewards (staking amount starting from 60 MNT)

BBSOL Pool: 50,000 ENSO rewards (staking amount starting from 0.4 BBSOL)

VIP users benefit from enhanced staking caps for increased earning potential.

ENSO Token Splash

From now until October 27, Bybit users may also register to join the ENSO Token Splash for a chance to win from a 350,000 ENSO prize pool by completing simple deposit and trading tasks.

Enso: Unified Multi-Chain DeFi Access

Enso is a next-generation onchain execution layer that provides developers with a single entry point to access DeFi protocols across multiple blockchains. The platform enables applications to route deposits, execute strategies, and interact with complex onchain logic in one seamless transaction, eliminating the traditional complexity of multi-chain DeFi integration.

The project operates on a deflationary tokenomics model, starting with an 8% annual inflation rate that gradually decreases monthly to 0.35468%. Enso has allocated 1.75 million tokens (1.75% of total supply) for community airdrops, with additional allocations for marketing initiatives to support ecosystem growth.

Terms and conditions apply. Participants may be subject to eligibility requirements.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

