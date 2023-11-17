DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the launch of Discount Buy , a new structured financial product designed to help users accumulate their crypto holdings during periods of low market volatility. The product operates similarly to a knockout option, with a cap on the price level that works in the holder's favor. Unlike knockout options, Discount Buy will not expire worthless. Users have the option to purchase the desired cryptocurrency at a price lower than the market price at the time of order placement.

Bybit Introduces Discount Buy: A New Way to Save on Asset Purchases

How It Works

Discount Buy operates in two scenarios:

If the Settlement Price is greater than or equal to the Knockout Price: Users will receive their Principal plus Annual Percentage Rate (APR) in USDT.

If the Settlement Price is lower than the Knockout Price: Users can purchase their desired cryptocurrency at the Purchase Price.

When to Use

Discount Buy is ideal for users who believe the current asset price is low and want to accumulate the asset at an even better price. This product is particularly favorable when the market is stable.

Benefits

Accumulator Strategy: Discount Buy allows users to accumulate crypto assets at a lower price than the current market price.

assets at a lower price than the current market price. Risk Management: The Knockout Price protects users from significant losses if the asset price rises.

APR Earning: Users earn APR on their Principal, even if they do not exercise the purchase option.

"The launch of Discount Buy further demonstrates Bybit's commitment to providing users with innovative and user-friendly financial products," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Bybit is constantly exploring new ways to enhance the trading experience and provide users with more opportunities to profit from the crypto market."

For more information about Discount Buy, please visit:

https://www.bybit.com/en/earn/discount-buy

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit