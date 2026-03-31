DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the continuation of its collaboration with Tomorrowland Brasil 2027, building on the success of its role as exclusive payment partner for the 2025 edition. The event will take place from April 30 to May 2, 2027. Guided by its vision of "A new rhythm for real-world finance," Bybit continues to bridge digital assets with everyday experiences.

Bybit Extends Tomorrowland Brasil Partnership Into 2027 Following Strong 2025 Results

The earlier partnership introduced Bybit Card presale access, seamless on-site payments and immersive brand activations, including the "Portal to the Future by Bybit" activation, which engaged about 45,000 festivalgoers over three days. The activation demonstrated how digital finance can enhance real-world experiences by enabling fast, secure and borderless payments across travel, food and entertainment. This underscores a key benefit of the Bybit Card: a seamless, all-in-one payment solution that connects crypto and everyday spending in real-world environments. The initiative positioned Bybit at the center of one of the world's most recognized music festivals and highlighted the practical use of crypto-enabled financial tools in everyday settings.

Following this momentum, Bybit confirmed it will partner with Tomorrowland Brasil 2027, with the new phase of the collaboration set to launch on March 30, 2026. The extended partnership deepens the integration between finance and lifestyle, with a focus on expanding user benefits and fan engagement. The 2027 edition will introduce the theme "Consciencia," inviting festivalgoers into a new chapter of the Tomorrowland universe shaped by emotion, imagination and transformation.

Tomorrowland is widely regarded as one of the most iconic electronic music festivals globally, known for its large-scale production, international audience and immersive storytelling. Its Brazil edition continues to grow as a key cultural event in Latin America, attracting fans from across the region and beyond.

Under the renewed collaboration, Bybit Card holders can expect enhanced access and exclusive experiences tied to Tomorrowland Brasil 2027. Building on 2025 highlights such as discounts on festival spending, onsite card distribution and exclusive co-branded merchandise, the new phase will include early ticket access, limited-edition merchandise, and curated on-site perks.

Bybit Card holders will receive exclusive savings on presale and regular tickets, as well as on official Tomorrowland merchandise. The collaboration also includes access to exclusive Bybit x Tomorrowland merchandise, dedicated cardholder experiences, and selected complimentary offerings, including drinks, during the festival.

The Bybit Card will continue to serve as a seamless payment solution across the festival journey, enabling users to move from everyday transactions to live event experiences. In 2025, onsite issuance and activation enabled immediate use for payments and rewards. Bybit Card empowers users with convenience, speed and real-world utility – bringing crypto closer to everyday life. The offering reinforces Bybit's commitment to making financial tools accessible, intuitive and relevant within cultural moments.

"Our collaboration with Tomorrowland Brasil in 2025 demonstrated how crypto can move beyond theory into meaningful, real-world experiences," said Helen Liu, Co-CEO of Bybit. "As we continue to deliver 'A new rhythm for real-world finance,' from ticket access to seamless payments and on-site engagement, we saw strong adoption and positive feedback from users. Building on that momentum, our continued partnership for 2027 will further integrate the Bybit Card into the festival journey, with added benefits such as exclusive access, curated experiences and ticket discount that make participation even more rewarding."

Bybit Card users will be able to access benefits across the festival journey, from planning and ticket purchases to on-site payments and experiences.

Pre-Registration for Tomorrowland Brasil 2027 starts on April 30, 2026 - 10:00 BRT | 15:00 CEST. Prepare for pre-registration by creating a Tomorrowland account. Additional details will be announced in due course.

This milestone reflects Bybit's broader strategy to integrate digital assets into everyday life through partnerships that connect finance, technology and culture. Through this collaboration, Bybit continues to deliver on its promise of "A new rhythm for real-world finance," bringing practical, rewarding financial experiences to global audiences.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

About WEAREONE.world

Tomorrowland was founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu & Michiel Beers and remains a family-owned business, driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand. The WEAREONE.world group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products, and Fiction. Today, over 350 passionate team members create magic from the headquarters in Antwerp (Belgium), as well as from local offices in Brazil, France, Ibiza and Thailand.

For media inquiries, please contact: Debby Wilmsen, Press Coordinator & Spokeswoman, Tomorrowland [email protected]

SOURCE Bybit