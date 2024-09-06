Bybit Expands Global Reach, Receives Formal Consent for Full Authorization in Kazakhstan

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce it's among the first to be granted consent to a full authorization by the Astana Financial Service Authority (AFSA). This milestone brings Bybit closer to becoming a fully regulated Digital Asset Trading Facility (DATF).

As part of a rigorous process, Bybit Kazakhstan has passed a full AML check, business conduct audit, and detailed compliance inspections. This is part of Bybit's focus on securing new user opportunities in Kazakhstan and the broader Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

"Kazakhstan has become a key player in the global crypto ecosystem, and we are thrilled to be expanding our services in such a dynamic market," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are committed to bringing our cutting-edge technology, security, and transparency to crypto traders in Kazakhstan, ensuring they can access the best possible tools and services to thrive in this fast-growing industry."

Once the full license is in place, Bybit Kazakhstan will offer various digital assets related products and services. The expansion into Kazakhstan aligns with Bybit's mission to provide reliable and transparent services, catering to the unique needs of crypto traders and investors in the region.

This development follows Bybit's receipt of its initial operating and custody licenses from AFSA in June 2023, reinforcing its commitment to local regulatory requirements. Bybit's ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in Kazakhstan underscore its belief in responsible growth and ensuring a compliant and secure trading environment.

Kazakhstan has quickly emerged as a hub for crypto innovation, and Bybit is proud to play a leading role in fostering this development. For example, Bybit hosted a "Foundations of Blockchain, Web3 and Crypto Exchange Activities" course for Banks of Kazakhstan in 2024. This event was part of Bybit's drive to make blockchain education more accessible in the CIS region.

By securing this full authorization, Bybit is poised to enhance crypto adoption, provide institutional-grade security, and offer advanced trading features to its growing regional user base.

