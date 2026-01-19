Bybit EU Introduces Bitcoin Cashback on the Bybit Card, Turning Everyday Spending into BTC

VIENNA, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit EU today announced the launch of Bitcoin cashback on the Bybit Card, allowing eligible users to earn rewards directly in Bitcoin on their everyday purchases.

Instead of requiring an upfront trading decision, the feature enables users to gain gradual exposure to Bitcoin through spending they already do, such as groceries, travel, or daily expenses. Depending on their rewards tier, users can earn between 2% and up to 10% cashback in Bitcoin.

"Bitcoin cashback integrates crypto into something people already do every day," said Mazurka Zeng, Co-CEO of Bybit EU. "Rather than asking users to actively trade, it allows them to gain exposure progressively through regular spending, at their own pace. For users who are curious but cautious, this offers a simple and controlled way to engage with Bitcoin."

Cashback follows the existing Bybit Card tier structure and is credited daily to users' Funding Accounts. Users can select Bitcoin as their preferred cashback token directly from the Card section of their Bybit EU account, without any change to how rewards are calculated.

The Bybit Card is available to eligible users across the EEA and can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. There are no annual fees, and users can add the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay, or request a free physical card. Cardholders can choose to receive cashback either in USDC or in Bitcoin.

Alongside the introduction of Bitcoin cashback, Bybit EU is rolling out a new physical card design exclusive to European users.

New users may also be eligible for a limited-time promotion offering up to 10% cashback in Bitcoin on selected spending categories, capped at €150 in value.

This launch builds on Bybit EU's broader product approach focused on reducing friction in how users access and interact with crypto. Alongside features such as Recurring Buy and Dollar-Cost Averaging, the Bybit Card rewards program is designed to let users engage with digital assets gradually, using familiar financial behaviors.

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is the newly established European entity, dedicated to serving clients across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta) via the Bybit.eu platform. Operated by Bybit EU GmbH, a licensed Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), Bybit EU delivers fully regulated services, including crypto custody, exchange, and rewards products and more, in full compliance with European regulations for investor protection and market integrity.

Bybit EU GmbH is a licensed Crypto-Asset-Service Provider under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), authorized to offer the following services to residents of the European Economic Area (except Malta):

providing custody and administration of crypto -assets on behalf of clients;

-assets on behalf of clients; exchange of crypto -assets for funds;

-assets for funds; exchange of crypto -assets for other crypto -assets;

-assets for other -assets; placing of crypto -assets; and

-assets; and providing transfer services for crypto -assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: [email protected]

www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions. As a centralized exchange, Bybit EU may offer certain products, including staking, that operate on an off-chain basis, where user assets are held by Bybit EU and rewards are calculated and distributed internally without recording transactions on the blockchain. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should carefully assess all risks before participating in any digital asset-related activity.

SOURCE Bybit