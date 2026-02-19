Bybit EU Expands Access to USDC and EURC Through New Stablecoin Campaigns in Europe

Bybit EU to promote disciplined saving habits and responsible participation across its regulated platform

VIENNA, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit EU , the European arm of Bybit and a MiCA-licensed crypto-asset service provider headquartered in Vienna, today announced new stablecoin campaigns and initiatives featuring USDC and EURC, digital assets issued by regulated entities of Circle, aimed at promoting responsible digital asset usage across Europe.

The initiative deepens the use of USDC and EURC across Bybit EU's regulated platform, enabling access to stablecoin-based products designed for trading, and payments within a compliant European framework. The initiative also reflects Bybit EU's focus on practical use cases that encourage informed, structured engagement with digital assets.

Launched on February 2, the first phase of this initiative centers on stablecoin Earn products designed to support financial literacy and long-term planning. Rather than short-term speculation, the programs encourage users to develop healthy savings habits and put idle funds to work toward defined goals, such as creating a financial buffer, planning ahead, or supporting longer-term objectives.

The Earn offerings include a new user exclusive USDC 10-day Fixed Earn offering 20% APR, a USDC 10-day Fixed Earn at 14% APR, a USDC 30-day Fixed Earn at 16% APR, and a EURC–USDC Cross-Yield (30-day) at 15% APR.

These fixed-term products are designed to provide clarity and predictability, helping users save with a plan rather than chasing short-term market movements.

"Integrating USDC and EURC enables us to expand access to regulated stablecoins while promoting more thoughtful and responsible ways for users to engage with digital assets," said Mazurka Zeng, Co-CEO of Bybit EU. "Through savings-focused Earn products, we aim to support financial literacy and long-term participation within a regulated European environment."

This campaign highlights how regulated stablecoins can enable responsible, user-centric innovation in European markets.

In parallel with the Earn initiatives, Bybit EU has launched registration for the " Consistency Counts " trading competition. This event features a 110,000 USDC prize pool where consistency and discipline are rewarded. As future integrations across the Bybit EU product suite approach, including enhanced everyday utility for the Bybit Card, users can look forward to even more purposeful ways to use USDC and EURC across the platform.

About USDC and EURC

EURC and USDC are two of the world's leading, fully-reserved stablecoins. EURC and USDC live natively on the internet, utilizing blockchain networks to empower businesses, developers, and individuals with near-real-time and low-cost global transactions. EURC and USDC comply with the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework.

The expansion of USDC and EURC on Bybit EU marks an important step in broadening access to regulated stablecoins in Europe, supporting a wider range of use cases across trading, savings, and payments. Bybit EU will continue to support the stablecoin ecosystem through additional campaigns and initiatives over time, as part of its ongoing commitment to responsible participation and long-term user engagement.

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is an Austrian Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria. Bybit EU serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA)--with the exception of Malta--via the bybit.eu platform.

Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to offer the following services:

custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;

exchange of crypto-assets for funds;

exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;

placing of crypto-assets; and

transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: [email protected]

www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions

